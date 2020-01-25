Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Allegedly Cursed Out a Reporter and Asked Her to Identify Ukraine on a Map

On Friday, National Public Radio (NPR) reporter Mary Louise Kelly said that after she asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about Ukraine in an interview, he allegedly become furious, cursed at her and accused her of not being able to find Ukraine on a map.

Kelly — who is the host of NPR’s All Things Considered and formerly covered national security — alleged that Pompeo became upset after she asked a question in an interview that aired on Friday about former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Yovanovitch played a heavy role in Congress’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump after she was ousted from her position around the same time Trump and his allies began to push for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son’s position on the board of Burisma Holdings. Yovanovitch’s allies allege she was the subject of a smear campaign led by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

In the interview between Kelly and Pompeo, Kelly asked the official about defending Yovanovitch’s record within his department. According to NPR’s transcript of the interview, Kelly brought up Pompeo’s senior adviser Michael McKinley testimony before Congress, saying “he resigned in part due to the failure of the State Department to offer support to Foreign Service employees caught up in the impeachment inquiry on Ukraine.”

Pompeo responded that he has “defended every State Department official” who do “amazing work around the world.”

Kelly pushed back, asking, “Sir, respectfully where have you defended Marie Yovanovitch?”

Pompeo responded, “I’ve defended every single person on this team. I’ve done what’s right for every single person on this team.”

“Can you point me toward your remarks where you have defended Marie Yovanovitch?” Kelly asked.

Pompeo then moved to end the interview, saying, “I’ve said all I’m going to say today. Thank you. Thanks for the repeated opportunity to do so. I appreciate that.”

After the audio of the interview aired, Kelly then told her All Things Considered co-host Ari Shapiro what she allegedly experienced after her recorder turned off.

Get our Politics Newsletter. Sign up to receive the day's most important political stories from Washington and beyond. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

She said that Pompeo ended the interview, “glared” at her and then left with his aides. Kelly alleged that a staffer who had stopped the interview then came and asked her to follow her with “no recorder,” though Kelly stressed that the staffer never said things were off the record.

Kelly alleged that she was brought her to Pompeo’s private living room, where “he was waiting” and he “shouted” at her for “the same amount of time as the interview itself.”

“He was not happy to have been questioned about Ukraine,” she alleged, adding that he asked her “do you think Americans care about Ukraine?” and cursed at her with the “f-word” repeatedly.

He then allegedly asked her if she could find Ukraine on a map, and when she said yes he had aides bring over a blank map so she could point to the country. She says she quickly pointed to Ukraine, and alleged Pompeo then said, “people will hear about this” and turned away saying he had “things to do.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment about the exchange. However, the State Department reportedly issued a statement on Saturday morning in response to Kelly’s accusations. The statement does not dispute Kelly’s account of the events, but rather claims that she lied regarding the ground rules for the interview. The statement alleged that Kelly actually agreed to speak off the record, and then suggests she didn’t know where Ukraine was on the map and rather pointed to Bangladesh.

“NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly lied to me, twice. First, last month, in setting up our interview and, then again yesterday, in agreeing to have our post-interview conversation off the record. It is shameful that this reporter chose to violate the basic rules of journalism and decency,” the statement reads, adding that the exchange was “another example of how unhinged the media has become in its quest to hurt President Trump and this Administration.”

“It is worth noting that Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine,” it ends.

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.