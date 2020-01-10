This Twitter Thread Is Leading People Down the Sweetest Google Maps Memory Lane

A few years after her grandfather’s passing, a Twitter user by the name of Yajaira shared on Tuesday that she recently found out that Google had mapped his farm. She decided to check out the photos on Google Maps, and sure enough, there he was — immortalized thanks to the navigation app — because where else would he be?

To illustrate, she including a sprawling video of her virtual drive around the property. “My grandpa passed away a few years ago,” she wrote in her post. “We didn’t get to say goodbye to him. Yesterday we found out google maps finally drove through his farm and as we were curious going through it, where the road ends, there is my grandpa, just sitting there.”

The post has been liked over 440,000 times as of Friday morning. And it wasn’t long before others chimed in with their own heartwarming Google Maps memorials of loved ones they had lost. Twitter user Rosebud found her grandpa, eight years after his death:

And a Twitter user by the name of Lauren said checking back on photos of her now-deceased grandparents, who Google Maps snapped sitting in their house’s garden, “gets me every time.”

The family finds keep pouring, in with snapshots from all over; a truly fortuitous way to reconnect with a loved person — or loved pet — who had passed on:

