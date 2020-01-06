Jennifer Aniston may not have taken home the award for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for her role in The Morning Show at the 77th Annual Golden Globes, but she gets our vote for some of the best faces of the night.

With both Aniston and her ex-husband Brad Pitt in attendance at Sunday night’s awards show, fans were eager to see if there would be any televised interactions between the two. And the anticipation only increased after Pitt told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet that he would be fine running into Aniston since she’s a “good friend.”

The fans never did get to see them directly interact, but the internet got what they were waiting for when Pitt nabbed the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his turn as aging stunt double Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. With Aniston seated behind Pitt’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar Leonardo DiCaprio, we got to see plenty of her during Pitt’s acceptance speech — and her reactions were gold.

After clapping and appearing genuinely moved by Pitt expressing his gratitude for DiCaprio, his funny Titanic joke appeared to prompt her to share a quip of her own with Reese Witherspoon. But Aniston’s most buzzworthy reaction occurred after Pitt joked that he didn’t want to bring his mom as his plus one because the media tends to report that he’s dating any woman he stands next to. The camera quickly panned to who else but his ex-wife, who let out a charming laugh in response.

See some of the best reactions to Aniston’s faces below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.