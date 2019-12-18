Republican Congressman Suggests Trump Is Being Treated Worse Than Jesus Amid Impeachment Debate

By Mahita Gajanan
4:20 PM EST

A Republican lawmaker compared President Donald Trump to Jesus Christ during a debate on the House floor ahead of a vote on two articles of impeachment expected to take place Wednesday evening.

Amid hours of contentious debate between lawmakers, Rep. Barry Loudermilk made waves when he claimed Jesus was treated more fairly before his crucifixion than Trump has been treated throughout the impeachment process.

“When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” said Loudermilk, who represents Georgia’s 11th congressional district. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this President in this process.”

The comparison between Trump and Jesus was swiftly met with loud criticism and jokes on Twitter.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also commented, while telling reporters she hadn’t specifically seen Loudermilk’s claim. “I think the President is being treated very unfairly and I wish that weren’t the case,” she said, adding, “I don’t like many Jesus comparisons.”

Related Stories

Hyperbolic comparisons continued throughout the debate. Following Loudermilk’s comments, Rep. Mike Kelly drew a connection to the attack on Pearl Harbor as he accused Democrats of seeking impeachment against Trump because they are “blinded” by “hate” of the president.

“On December 7, 1941, a horrific act happened in the United States, and it’s one that President Roosevelt said, ‘This is a date that will live in infamy,'” Kelly, a Republican representing Pennsylvania’s 16th district, said. “Today, December 18th, 2019 is another date that will live in infamy.”

 

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

What to Know About the U.S. Presidents Who’ve Been Impeached
2

How to Order Dim Sum, According to the Head Chef of the First Chinese Restaurant in North America to Receive a Michelin Star
3

Veteran Iowa Republican Switches Parties, Citing Trump
4

10 New Year's Resolutions Doctors Actually Want You to Make

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE