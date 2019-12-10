Democrats Unveil Two Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald Trump

House Democrats announced Tuesday morning that they are introducing two articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump: one for abuse of power, and one for obstruction of Congress.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, who has been tasked with drafting the articles, announced the charges Tuesday morning, after his team had labored through the weekend into Tuesday morning.“The House Committee on the Judiciary is introducing two articles of impeachment charging the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, with high crimes and misdemeanors,” Nadler said soberly, flanked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Pelosi set the tone at the top of the press conference, calling it a “solemn day” as she stood with her chairs under a portrait of George Washington. “The first order of business for members of Congress is the solemn act to take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” she said prior to Nadler’s remarks.

The historic announcement renders it all but certain that Trump will become the third President in U.S. history to be impeached. The timing for when that will happen is still uncertain, and Democratic leaders provided scant details, aside from Nadler’s acknowledgement that his committee will debate the articles “later this week.” But it is becoming increasingly likely that a House vote could take place before Christmas break; Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday he “presumed” the House will hold an impeachment vote before breaking for the holidays.

Democrats have not released the text of the articles, but charges of abuse of power were widely expected following the months-long inquiry into whether President Trump leveraged foreign assistance to Ukraine in order to coerce the country’s new administration to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

“It is an impeachable offense for the President to exercise the powers of public office to obtain an improper personal benefit while ignoring or injuring the national interest,” Nadler said. “That is exactly what President Trump did when he solicited and pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Presidential election.”

Obstruction, Nadler continued, stemmed from the White House’s response to that inquiry. “When the House investigated and opened an impeachment inquiry, President Trump engaged in unprecedented, categorical and indiscriminate defiance of the impeachment inquiry,” he said.

The scope of the article on Congressional obstruction is still unclear. While the impeachment inquiry itself has been narrowly focused on the holdup of foreign assistance to Ukraine and whether Trump leveraged it for his own political benefit, multiple Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have been advocating to incorporate content from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, arguing that it is part of a pattern Trump has displayed throughout his tenure as President and needs to be highlighted.

But the calculation was complicated by the political landscape. Democrats are trying to figure out what configuration would best position their first-term members facing tough re-elections and their Senate colleagues for a trial next year, according to a senior Democratic official. The official added that the votes would be there in the House regardless, but urged colleagues not to be sloppy so as to make it difficult for moderates to support articles.

According to one source, language in the obstruction article will go beyond Ukraine to reflect that Trump’s decision to buck Congress during the inquiry was not an isolated incident.

Democratic leaders downplayed any divisions as they emerged from their caucus meeting on Tuesday morning. “We’ve been united throughout this entire impeachment inquiry, because the stunning abuse of power by the President is so clear,” said Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries. “The evidence is hiding in plain sight.”

