SNL Skit Reimagines Marriage Story, Now Starring George and Kellyanne Conway

Donald Trump’s presidency has divided many families — but perhaps no couple has been more publicly connected to, and divided by, the President simultaneously than presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway and her husband, attorney George Conway. This weekend, Saturday Night Live gave its audience a peek inside their marriage.

In a sketch inspired by the critically acclaimed film Marriage Story, the Conways — Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne and Beck Bennett as George — attend a counseling session to try and fix their relationship, after months of broken coffee cups, bruised egos and date night subtweets

Their therapist, Marriage Story star Scarlett Johansson, challenges the couple to try and recall what they appreciate about each other.

“She works so hard for her boss even though I hate his guts,” Bennett’s George Conway concedes, referring to President Trump.

McKinnon’s Kellyanne admits that she is “glad we agree on the big stuff, like small government and no food for poors.” The skit flashes back to a happier time: the pair walk past a homeless man, shouting, “Get a job!” in unison. They kiss.

By the end of their therapy session, the pair come to realize that they agree on something else: a mutual lust for attention.

Seemingly under the belief that they’re actually speaking with a reporter, when their therapist explains their conversation is confidential, the couple is disappointed.

“Then why are we doing this? We’re going to go,” Kellyanne says. “We have to go fight on The View,”

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.