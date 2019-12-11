Lizzo Has a Message for the Haters About Her Outfit: 'Your Criticism Has No Effect on Me'

Getty Images for iHeartMedia—2019 Getty Images
By Cady Lang
11:45 AM EST

Lizzo is still feeling good as hell despite criticism for the dress with a cutout detail that she wore to a Lakers game last weekend.

The Cuz I Love You singer, who’s up for eight Grammy nominations in 2020 and was named TIME’s “Entertainer of the Year,” wore a black midi dress with a cutout strategically placed on her posterior, which was shown to great effect when she began dancing to her song “Juice” during a game interlude.

As might be expected, the look attracted its fair share of detractors, which Lizzo addressed on her Instagram on Monday night, essentially telling haters to take a hike.

“Who I am, and the essence of me and the things I choose to do as a grown -ss woman, can inspire you to do the same,” she said during an Instagram live. “You don’t have to be like me. You need to be like you. And never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s lookin’ at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life.”

Wise words from the patron saint of self-love herself. See Lizzo’s full statement’s below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

