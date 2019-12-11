'Suspect in Custody' at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi After Lockdown

A suspect has been taken into custody at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas after an incident caused the base to be put under lockdown early Wednesday. The lockdown has since been lifted.

An alert posted on the NAS Corpus Christi’s Facebook page just before 8 a.m. local time said the base was on lockdown and warned people to shelter in place.

“We have a suspect in custody. We will lift lockdown when we’ve ensured the scene is safe,” the post said.

About an hour later, the Navy station announced the shelter in place warning was lifted. A tweet from the U.S. Navy confirmed that the lockdown was also lifted.

“Gates have been opened for normal traffic,” NAS Corpus Christi’s Facebook page said. “All personnel remain clear of Building 8 CCAD.” CCAD likely refers to the Corpus Christi Army Depot, a rotary wing repair facility located on the Navy base.

The U.S. Navy said security at the base has an individual in custody, and added that no shots were fired nor were injuries reported. According to the Navy, there was nothing to suggest that Wednesday’s incident had a link to the shooting on Friday at the Naval Air Station Pensacola that left three people dead.

No further updates were given about the suspect in custody.

A tweet from the nearby Texas A&M University’s Corpus Christi campus said the Navy base was on lockdown, but that there was no threat to the college.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.