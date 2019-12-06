2 Dead, 11 Taken to Hospitals After Shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola

By Mahita Gajanan
Updated: December 6, 2019 9:47 AM ET

An active shooting has been reported at Naval Air Station Pensacola, officials say.

Two people have died in the shooting, the U.S. Navy said Friday morning. At least 11 people were taken to two local hospitals, the Associated Press reports. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a shooter was dead following earlier reports of an active shooter at the U.S. Navy base.

Jason Bortz, a spokesperson for NAS Pensacola, told reporters that the base’s security was notified of an active shooter around 6:45 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the shooter was dead as of 7:48 a.m.

The Naval Air Station Pensacola issued alerts saying that both gates are secured because of a reported active shooter.

The Navy base’s security and local law enforcement are investigating the incident, Bortz said.

The U.S. Navy said in a tweet that the base was on lockdown.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted that he was closely monitoring the shooting.

The shooting comes two days after a Navy sailor opened fire at Pearl Harbor, killing two people and wounding one before taking his own life.

 

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.

