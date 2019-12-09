Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer on Richard Jewell Over 'Reckless' Portrayal of Female Journalist

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) has demanded a disclaimer be added to the upcoming film Richard Jewell that acknowledges artistic license was used in showing journalist Kathy Scruggs trading sex for story tips.

A letter, sent by attorney Martin Singer on behalf of the newspaper to director Clint Eastwood, Warner Bros. and others behind Richard Jewell, says the film “falsely portrays the AJC and its personnel as extraordinarily reckless, using unprofessional and highly inappropriate reporting methods.” The letter claims the film inaccurately portrays Scruggs — a real AJC reporter who died in 2001 — as a journalist who unethically uses sex to gain information.

“Ms. Scruggs was an experienced reporter whose methodology was professional and appropriate, in contrast to how she is portrayed in the film,” reads the letter, according to a copy obtained by TIME. “She was a seasoned reporter who worked proactively within appropriate journalistic bounds. Despite the true facts, the film depicts her use of inappropriate and unprofessional reporting methods that included getting story tips from an FBI source in exchange for sexual favors.”

Richard Jewell examines the media firestorm that ensued in 1996, when a security guard named Richard Jewell discovered a bomb at the Atlanta Summer Olympics and alerted authorities to evacuate the premises. While Jewell was at first praised for his heroic actions, he was later falsely accused of planting the bomb himself.

Scruggs, played by Olivia Wilde in the film, broke the story that Jewell was under FBI investigation. In the movie, Wilde’s Scruggs nabs the story by sleeping with an FBI agent played by Jon Hamm. According to the AJC, that never happened.

“Not every newspaper finds itself portrayed in a movie, and when we did, it was very upsetting to see Kathy Scruggs portrayed in a way that demeans not just her work, but the work of the AJC,” Kevin Riley, editor of the AJC, tells TIME. “Clint Eastwood portrays journalists in a way that plays to a lot of misconceptions about how professional reporters work.”

Riley says the film falls into a common Hollywood trope that depicts female journalists as constantly willing to bend ethical lines and use sex to get ahead — a stereotype has been on display in shows from House of Cards to Gilmore Girls. Adding salacious details about Scruggs does little to further the overall point of Richard Jewell, he says, calling it “lazy storytelling.”

The newspaper has asked the filmmakers to issue a statement and add a disclaimer to Richard Jewell “publicly acknowledging that some events were imagined for dramatic purposes and artistic license and dramatization were used in the film’s portrayal of events and characters.”

Representatives for Eastwood and Warner Bros. did not immediately return requests seeking comment. An attorney for Billy Ray, the film’s screenwriter, declined to comment.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.