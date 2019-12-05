The U.S. military says security forces responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said via the base’s verified twitter account that the shooter was a U.S. sailor, who reportedly shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers before committing suicide.

The Pearl Harbor military base was put on lockdown after the incident, according to the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

“Joint Base did respond to a reported shooting at the Naval Shipyard,” Jim Neuman from Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs told TIME. “As a precaution the gates were secured, but they have now been opened.”

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam tweeted that security forces responded to a reported shooting at the shipyard around 2:30 p.m.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant said firefighters are responding to the base, according to the Associated Press (AP).

A naval officer at the Navy Region Hawaii public affairs office told the AP that she could not confirm whether a shooter has been apprehended.

Queen’s Medical Center spokesman Cedric Yamanaka said the hospital was treating one victim, reports the AP. The spokesman did not confirm the patient’s condition.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Shayne Enright told AP patients had been treated and transported, but declined to provide further details

The Hawaii base is the headquarters for the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

