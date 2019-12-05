The world we live in is stressful; from presidential impeachment hearings to climate change, there’s no doubt that there’s a lot on everyone’s minds.

Those looking to lighten their moods and brighten their days, however, should indulge in this strangely soothing video of a pair of ducks walking on a translucent glass ceiling. In a now-viral short video uploaded to Imgur, only the webbed feet of some intrepid ducks can be seen as they waddle across a glass roof, resulting in a fully fascinating moment.

Will the president be impeached? Will the icebergs melt into the oceans and raise sea levels? While there are no easy answers to these questions, something that is for certain is that these very cute ducks walking on a glass ceiling is a reassuring way to keep your calm in an anxiety-inducing world.

Watch the full clip of the ducks padding across the roof below.

