Kamala Harris Drops Out of Presidential Race

California Sen. Kamala Harris, once a promising presidential hopeful, announced she was dropping out of the 2020 presidential race on Tuesday, a stunning turn just weeks out from the Iowa caucuses.

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Harris told supporters in an email. She said she was leaving the race due to a lack of financial resources. “I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

Harris speaks at her town hall in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 20, 2019. September Dawn Bottoms for TIME

Harris, who generated some of the most buzz of the Democratic candidates, struggled to define her candidacy in a wide primary field. Though she had seen a return to low-single digit polling, she regularly polled among the top five candidates.

Her difficulties in recent weeks were compounded with a seemingly endless stream of negative press accounts of the internal workings of her campaign.

"X" marks the spot where Kamala Harris sits for a radio interview in Waterloo, Iowa, in September. September Dawn Bottoms for TIME

“Although, I am no longer running for President, I will do everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump and fight for the future of our country and the best of who we are,” Harris said.

