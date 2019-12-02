Nor'easter Could Dump Up to 20 Inches of Snow on Parts of the U.S. Here’s Everything to Know

After overloading on turkey, Black Friday deals and family, Americans headed back to school and work on Monday — but the weather is making the return to normalcy difficult for many in parts of the U.S.

A winter storm that left Americans battling poor weather conditions over the Thanksgiving weekend has returned to cause further disruption in the East. Some workers and school children are seeing their holiday extended after a mixture of rain, snow, sleet and wind is slowing their Monday morning commute, closing some schools and offices, and disrupting air travel.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could lead to 10 to 20 inches of snowfall by Tuesday morning from northeast Pennsylvania to southern Maine, where winter storm warnings remain in effect. Snow is also expected across the central Appalachians, and warnings are also in effect from western North Carolina to eastern West Virginia.

The storm is expected to lead to major travel disruptions across the East, while conditions are improving further west across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley as the storm moves away.

Here’s what you need to know about the most disruptive storms coming through this week.

Freezing rain and snow in the Northeast

The storm that wreaked havoc across the western and central parts of the country over the past week reached the Northeast on Monday morning. Heavy snow is predicted to pummel the northern Mid-Atlantic and New England and cause major travel disruptions, per the NWS.

The storm is expected to leave up to 20 inches of snowfall from Northeast Pennsylvania and southern Maine by Tuesday morning. Heavy snow will also fall across the Appalachian Mountains on Tuesday, and winter storm warnings are in effect from western North Carolina to eastern West Virginia.

Snow is expected to accumulate on Monday across major cities from Philadelphia to New York. While only about three inches of snow is expected in New York City, Boston is expected to see up to 9 inches of snow by Tuesday night, according to forecasters.

On Monday, NWS reported that 16.4 inches of snow fell in Rowe, Massachusetts overnight, with more snow expected on Monday evening.

“We’ve got our shovels ready. We’ve got the snowblower ready. We’re prepared,” Paul Newman of Wethersfield, Conn., told the Associated Press.

Schools across the region, including in New Jersey and New England, closed preemptively because of the forecast of snow.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, tractor-trailers were banned or lower speed limits imposed on some highways, per AP.

“The winter storm is starting to redevelop along the Delmarva coast this evening,” the NWS Eastern Region tweeted in the early hours of Monday morning. “As this becomes the primary source center, it will move slowly northeast up the coast Monday into Tuesday, producing additional heavy snowfall for parts of the Eastern U.S.”

Rain and snow adds to misery out West

The NWS predicts that a “plume of moisture” caused by a slow-moving storm over the eastern Pacific will continue to affect California. A burst of heavy rain and gusty winds reached Monterey Country on Monday morning, where periods of rain will continue throughout the morning and gradually stop by the afternoon, according to NWS Bay Area.

Flooding is possible near the central California coast, where additional rainfall may exceed 1 inch, especially in areas affected by wildfire.

The Sierra Nevada mountains are expected to once again see periods of rain and heavy snow through Tuesday, adding to what has already fallen. NWS Sacramento issued a winter storm warning on Monday and predicts “near white out conditions at times”. Between 3 to 8 inches of snow is forecasted to fall in areas above 6,500 feet, and localized amounts is expected to reach up to 1 inches.

Parts of the West Coast have already been hit by huge amounts of snow. As of Friday afternoon, some higher elevations in southern California had seen up to four feet of snow.

Conditions improve in the Midwest and South

The conditions across the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes will improve this week as the storm moves away from the region toward the East, per the NWS.

In Sioux Falls in South Dakota, the local NWS predicts a drier week, with the mildest days being on Tuesday through Thursday. The roads remain slippery on Monday from “the hectic weekend weather.”

Further South in Memphis, Tenn., weather conditions will also improve this week, with most of the Midsouth experiencing highs in the 40s.

Flight delays affect travel

The winter storm led to numerous flight delays and cancellations, with at least 180 flights into or out of the U.S. cancelled on Monday morning, and at least 450 delays, according to Flight Aware. Many of the cancelled and delayed flights were from airports in the New York and Boston areas.

