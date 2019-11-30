Here's Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in December 2019

Amazon Prime’s Emmy-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for a third season on Dec. 6, kicking off the streamer’s additions for December.
The original series content also includes the fourth season of science-fiction series The Expanse, which is available starting Dec. 13.
Rounding out the original content is the film The Aeronauts, which hits theaters Dec. 6 and will be available for streaming online starting Dec. 20. Based on a true story, the movie stars Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne.
The acclaimed A24 drama The Last Black Man in San Francisco will also be available on Amazon starting Dec. 5, among a dozen other licensed movies like Almost Famous and Footloose.
Here is all the original content—and licensed movies and shows—ready for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in December 2019.
Here are the new Amazon Prime originals in December 2019
Available Dec. 6
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3
Clifford: Season 1A
Inside Edge: Season 2
Available Dec. 13
The Expanse: Season 4
Available Dec. 20
The Aeronauts
Available TBD
LOL: Last One Laughing: Season 2
Here are the TV shows and movies streaming on Amazon Prime in December 2019
Available Dec. 1
A Better Life
Almost Famous
Bug
Footloose
Hamlet
Hancock
Havana Motor Club
In Secret
Out of Time
Phase IV
Some Kind of Wonderful
The Aviator
The Pawnbroker
The Spirit
The Winning Season
Available Dec. 3
My Boss’ Daughter
Available Dec. 5
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Available Dec. 9
Light of My Life
Available Dec. 11
Fast Color
Available Dec. 13
Bumblebee
Available Dec. 18
The Kid
Available Dec. 20
The Wedding Year
Available Dec. 21
The Kill Team
Available Dec. 25
Night Hunter
Available Dec. 30
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
What Men Want
Wonder Park
Available Dec. 31
Man on the Moon