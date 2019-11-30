Here's Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in December 2019

Amazon Prime’s Emmy-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for a third season on Dec. 6, kicking off the streamer’s additions for December.

The original series content also includes the fourth season of science-fiction series The Expanse, which is available starting Dec. 13.

Rounding out the original content is the film The Aeronauts, which hits theaters Dec. 6 and will be available for streaming online starting Dec. 20. Based on a true story, the movie stars Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne.

The acclaimed A24 drama The Last Black Man in San Francisco will also be available on Amazon starting Dec. 5, among a dozen other licensed movies like Almost Famous and Footloose.

Here is all the original content—and licensed movies and shows—ready for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in December 2019.

Here are the new Amazon Prime originals in December 2019

Available Dec. 6

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3

Clifford: Season 1A

Inside Edge: Season 2

Available Dec. 13

The Expanse: Season 4

Available Dec. 20

The Aeronauts

Available TBD

LOL: Last One Laughing: Season 2

Here are the TV shows and movies streaming on Amazon Prime in December 2019

Available Dec. 1

A Better Life

Almost Famous

Bug

Footloose

Hamlet

Hancock

Havana Motor Club

In Secret

Out of Time

Phase IV

Some Kind of Wonderful

The Aviator

The Pawnbroker

The Spirit

The Winning Season

Available Dec. 3

My Boss’ Daughter

Available Dec. 5

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Available Dec. 9

Light of My Life

Available Dec. 11

Fast Color

Available Dec. 13

Bumblebee

Available Dec. 18

The Kid

Available Dec. 20

The Wedding Year

Available Dec. 21

The Kill Team

Available Dec. 25

Night Hunter

Available Dec. 30

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

What Men Want

Wonder Park

Available Dec. 31

Man on the Moon

