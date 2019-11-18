3 People Killed in Shooting at Oklahoma Walmart, Local Police Say

Police officials in Duncan, Okla., are responding to reports of a shooting at a local Walmart on Monday morning. “At this time we can confirm a shooting in Walmart parking lot,” the Duncan Police Department wrote on Facebook. “We have 3 deceased individuals, 1 Female and 1 Male were deceased in the car and 1 Male outside of the car. A handgun was found on scene.”

Police chief Danny Ford told the Associated Press that officers on the scene are currently looking for witnesses, and that more information will be forthcoming.

The Duncan shooting follows several others that have taken place in California in the last week, including a Sunday evening shooting in Fresno, Calif. that left at least four dead and 10 injured.

Schools in Duncan were temporarily on lockdown, according to a statement by Duncan Public Schools.

