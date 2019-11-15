Keanu Reeves’ cameo in the new trailer SpongeBob movie Sponge On The Run has become a glorious meme.

In a year of people not recognizing men, Keanu Reeves is one who earned a great deal of positive love. He is of course internet’s soul mate, sage, and mystic Keanu Reeves. “Call me sage. I’m made out of sage and I am a sage, so it works out pretty well,” he says in the 3D animated movie clip which prominently stars his head in the middle of a luminescent tumbleweed.

Indeed. The movie is full of hijinks along the way as SpongeBob and Patrick venture to The Lost City of Atlantic City in search of their beloved pet snail Gary who gets “snail-napped.” (Snail-napping is a pervasive problem. Look it up. )

But the internet seems to have latched onto one irresistible plot point from the trailer. Reeves’ starring role as some sort of tumbleweed spirit guide-like deity, which only made the internet ascend to a higher level of worship.

Reeves’ has a year full of iconic roles, but of course none are as important as the man, the myth and legend.

And he’s not done blessing us with viral goodness.

See the very best Keanu Reeves SpongeBob tumbleweed memes below.

A deity.

People are already calling it his most breathtaking performance.

