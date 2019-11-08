Playful Beluga Has a Better Time Playing Fetch Than Anyone Has Doing Anything Anywhere

By Melissa Locker
10:50 AM EST

In an unlikely turn of events, both dogs and rugby players are facing some stiff competition from a marine animal. A friendly beluga whale was filmed playing “fetch” with a rugby ball and it’s pretty cute.

In a video posted by Alan Kowen on Facebook on Wednesday, a man spots the whale swimming alongside their boat and decides to play a little he game. As he happens to be carrying a 2019 Rugby World Cup ball with him, he chucks into the water near the whale and, to his seeming surprise, the whale goes to grab it and then brings it back to the humans in the boat. Apparently these playful antics are typical for the sea mammals. Belugas are “extremely sociable mammals”, according to the World Wildlife Foundation.

Beluga Whale celebrating the Springboks victory somewhere close to the South Pole,” Kowen wrote in the caption to the Facebook post. “Spot the Cape Town build Gemini Craft and the South African accents.” It’s unclear if Kowen was the one who actually captured the footage, though, as belugas are far more common in the North than the South, although they are known to travel South in winter and the climate crisis is altering traditional weather and migration patterns.

Related Stories

Wherever in the world the footage was captured the amazing video of the playful beluga has gone viral as rugby fans, whale lovers, and animal enthusiasts all cheer on the funny little whale. Even the Rugby World Cup tweeted out their praise for the new star.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Buffalo Wild Wings Manager Dies After Toxic Gas Exposure
2

The Face Transplant That's Changing Health Care
3

A Virginia Teen Slammed a Courtroom Door in Anger After Her Boyfriend Was Sentenced to Jail. The Judge Then Sentenced Her Too

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE