A proud father supporting his cheerleader daughter in a viral moment is making the ultimate case for cheering on the cheerleaders at games.

In a heartwarming video clip shared on Twitter, the enthusiastic cheer dad, decked out in full team gear, can be seen rooting for his daughter and the rest of her cheerleading squad as they performed on a football field in Yorktown, Virginia.

In the clip, viewers were delighted to see that as the cheerleaders begin to perform their choreographed routine, the cheer dad has such an encouraging and spirit-filled presence that he performs the routine alongside them, perfectly matching them move for move. As might be expected, the joyful moment warmed the hearts of the Internet.

While it’s unknown whether or not the football team won their game, one thing’s for sure — when cheer dad is cheering alongside the cheerleaders, we all win.

See this exuberant cheer dad in action below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.