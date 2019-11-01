4 Killed, Several Injured in Mass Shooting at Halloween Party in Northern California

Four people have been killed and several others injured in a mass shooting at what local media reports was a Halloween party attended by college students in northern California.

The shooting happened late Thursday in Orinda, Calif., which is about nine miles northeast of Oakland. The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office confirmed that four people were killed and that there were “several” injuries. No further details were immediately available.

NBC Bay Area reported that witnesses said the shooting happened at an Airbnb rental that was the site of a Halloween party. Students from Laney College, a community college in Oakland, were among those attending, according to the TV station.

The sheriff’s office first confirmed the shooting about 11:45 p.m. local time.

Police told local media that they were overwhelmed by the crowd where the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

