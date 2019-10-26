On Friday, actress Jane Fonda accepted the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for excellence in film from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, or BAFTA, while being arrested in Washington D.C. during a protest.

The actress was meant to accept the award at the annual BAFTA Britannia ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif., Friday night but couldn’t attend. Fonda, a longtime activist, has been leading weekly climate protests in Washington D.C. called “Fire Drill Fridays.” The protesters demand action on climate change and for the U.S. to adopt a Green New Deal.

On Friday, she was arrested for the third consecrative Friday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol for unlawfully demonstrating. A Twitter account for Fire Drills Friday tweeted that 30 others were arrested, including actor Ted Danson.

Because she couldn’t attend the BAFTA’s in person, Fonda sent in a video in her stead.

The video first shows Fonda speaking to the camera. “I’m so honored, I can’t even believe it,” she says, with a Fire Drills Friday banner behind her. “I’m sorry I’m not there. But as you may have heard I’ve been getting arrested. I’ve decided that I needed to do more, and so I’ve moved to D.C. for four months and I’m trying to heighten the sense of urgency that there needs to be.”

It then cuts to footage of Fonda being arrested. “BAFTA, thank you!” she yells at the camera while being detained. “I’m sorry I’m not there! I’m very honored!”

Fonda has said she’s been inspired by climate protester Greta Thunberg, who has sparked a movement of students striking from school every Friday to demand action on climate change.

Watch the BAFTA video here:

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.