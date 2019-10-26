Man Opens Fire in Georgia Walmart Dies After Turning Gun on Himself: Police

A man who opened fire in a Walmart in Waycross, Georgia, early Saturday morning died after shooting himself, police confirmed in a statement to TIME.

Police said employees and customers were in the store at the time shots were fired, but no one besides the shooter was injured.

Police identified the shooter as 19-year-old John Jaylen Walker Kinnitt, who was from Waycross. They do not know a motive at this time. The statement did not mention what weapon he was using.

Police said they responded to a report of an active shooter at around 1:00 a.m. Kinnitt had entered the store and shot several times.

“Waycross P.D. officers were on scene within a minute of being dispatched. The officers entered the store immediately, and began search for the shooter. Officers located the shooter within seconds, at which time he turned the handgun on himself, and delivered a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the statement reads.

He was transported to Memorial Satilla Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:00 a.m., per police.

All the Walmart employees and customers were evacuated until the scene was processed, the statement continues.

This is not the first incidence of gun violence within a Walmart this year. In August, 22 people died after a man opened fire within a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

