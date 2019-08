El Paso Shooting: What to Know About the Victims

Twenty people have died and 26 were injured in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, when a man opened fire on a store filled with customers.

Local hospitals have confirmed that they’re treating between 22 and 23 victims of the shooting, the AP reported.

One victim died at University Medical Center El Paso after being transported there from the scene of the crime.

There were 11 victims at Del Sol Medical Center, and three of those patients are still in critical condition, Director Dr. Stephen Flaherty said at a news conference Sunday morning, according to CNN. Their ages range from 35-82 years of age.

El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said that the Walmart was “at capacity” at the time of the shooting and that between 1,000 and 3,000 people were believed to be inside.

Police had responded within six minutes after receiving the first reports of an active shooter at 10:39 a.m. MT.

Here’s what we know about the victims so far:

At least three of the victims were Mexican nationals, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed on Saturday evening.

“I lament the events that have occurred in El Paso, Texas, neighbor and brother to Ciudad Júarez and our country. I send my condolences to the families of the victims, American citizens as well as Mexicans,” he wrote on Twitter.

Jordan Anchondo

A 25-year-old woman and mother of three, Jordan Anchondo, was killed while trying to shield her 2-month-old son, according to the Associated Press.

Leta Jamrowski, 19, learned the day of the shooting that her sister Anchondo had been one of the victims.

“From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him,” Jamrowski told the Associated Press. “So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that’s why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life.”

