The Latest Food Hack to Grace Your Eyeballs Is This Mesmerizing Pomegranate Slicing Method

Need to slice up a pomegranate?

Well, apparently there’s another way around that than cutting it in half, according to a video that has gone viral on Twitter as of Monday morning.

The @engineeringvids account shared the clip on Saturday, showing someone slicing up a pomegranate that’s still on the vine. The end result is a beautiful, almost floral-looking cut-up piece of fruit, with all the pomegranate seeds exposed.

The viral video has 2.3 million views as of Monday morning, and it’s probably best for novice cooks not to try it at home.

Many are sharing the video in disbelief. Journalist and one of TIME’s Most Influential People on the Internet in 2018 Yashar Ali shared the clip, writing, “Someone test this out and tell me if it works.”

Others feared injury when slicing in such a rapid-fire method sans cutting board.

Despite the abounding confusion, it seems that others have previously used this method. Justin Chapple of Food and Wine recommends the same technique, and some other Twitter users took Ali’s call and gave it a shot.

