A Rolling Stones fan got the ultimate surprise while perusing an old music magazine—he was in the photos.

A man known online as The Rear Admiral, a writer and sports radio host for Barstool Sports, lived out a music lover’s dream and shared the entire story on Twitter. It all started when his wife picked up the May 2008 issue of Uncut magazine because it featured Led Zeppelin on the cover and she knew he likes the band. The issue also happened to feature a review of Martin Scorsese’s 2008 Rolling Stones film Shine a Light. That caught his interest, because he had been at the Beacon Theater when the film was recorded.

So he took a closer look at the photos that accompanied the article and decided they looked awfully familiar. He then pulled out his own photos from the show and realized that the magazine’s photographer had been at the same show. He looked a little closer and realized that he was in the pictures in the magazine, standing right there in the front row watching Mick Jagger and Keith Richards strut their stuff. It was a wild coincidence, especially for a music fan, and, as he wrote on Twitter, “Can’t even begin to calculate the odds on this happening.” It was almost as if as the Rolling Stones once sang, “the hands of fate” were involved.

