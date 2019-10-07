If you’re having a tough time getting in the Halloween spirit this year, then it may be time for a quick trip south of Pittsburgh for dinner at Angelo’s II.

The festive Italian restaurant in the small town of Monongahela, Pa., is definitely hard to miss thanks to its spookily spectacular decoration display, which includes an inflatable Stay Puft Marshmallow Man straight out of Ghostbusters on the roof and bodiless green tentacles emerging from several windows. And according to KDKA-TV, restaurant owner Bethany Williams Dzimiera said there are even more decorations to come.

Of course, Halloween isn’t the only holiday that Angelo’s II goes all out for. During the Christmas season, passerby have been treated to the sight of a massive inflatable Santa Claus on the restaurant’s roof and a star-topped Christmas tree that covers its entire corner facade.

Check out Angelo II’s next-level Halloween efforts in the shot captured by Mon Valley Drone below.

