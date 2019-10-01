The saying “15 minutes of fame” doesn’t apply to a stealth fashion show bandit who stole the show at Paris Fashion week because her moment was a bit more short-lived than that.

On Monday morning at the first Paris Fashion Week Chanel show without Karl Lagerfled, an aspiring model stormed the runway, she decided the rules of casting for the Spring 2020 show did not apply to her and simply climbed the catwalk and walked.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The woman was Marie Benoliel, a comedian who goes by the name Marie S’infiltre and commands nearly 200,000 followers on YouTube. She made it pretty far along the Grand Palais rooftop stage before Gigi Hadid and other models intervened to walk her off. In a classic Hound’s tooth suit, a low slung bag, and a black hat that Coco Chanel herself would have appreciated, she joined in the festivities. She posed and she smiled, and she appeared to have accomplished her mission.

It spooked Cardi B: “I loved the show. I got a little scared when the girl flew on the [runway]” she said after the show.

Security guards intervened, but this is not the first time she’s crashed a runway show. Earlier during fashion week, she also crashed the Etam show.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.