It’s a truth universally acknowledged that when it comes to Halloween, Heidi Klum reigns supreme. The supermodel is famous for her wild and star-studded Halloween parties and the even more outrageous costumes that she wears to them, often going the extra mile with prosthetics and elaborate props. With her alien-like costume this year, gruesomely impressive with spilling intestines and metal plates and tubes, 2019 was obviously no exception.
But it wasn’t just Klum who brought the heat when it came to elaborate disguises. Her celebrity guests showed their mettle with costumes that ranged from gruesome to gorgeous. Take for instance the slew of models like Martha Hunt, Georgia Fowler and Duckie Thot who showed up and showed out in perfect re-makes of costumes like Betty Boop and Audrey Hepburn. Or there was Antoni Porowski of Queer Eye, who committed to celebrating the death of Blockbuster in a tongue-in-cheek look. From Neil Patrick Harris to Maluma to Dylan Sprouse, it was truly a night to remember.
A look at the very best celebrity costumes of Heidi Klum’s 2019 Halloween bash, below.