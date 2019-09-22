Tropical Storm Karen Has Formed in the Atlantic and Could Hit Puerto Rico. Here’s What to Know About Its Path

Tropical Storm Karen is “bringing gusty winds and heavy rainfall to portions of the southern Windward Islands” and could approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands by Tuesday, forecasters say.

Karen is moving west-northwest at 13 mph with maximum wind speeds of 40 mph and is about 30 miles north of Grenada, according to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center on Sunday morning, which stated that “no significant strengthening is expected” over the next 48 hours.

A tropical storm warning, indicating that tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 12 hours, is already in effect for Trinidad and Tobago, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada and its dependencies, according to the National Hurricane Center. A tropical storm watch, indicating that tropical storm conditions are expected generally within 48 hours, is in effect for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Forecasters say the southern Windward Islands will continue to deal with tropical storm force winds and heavy rainfall throughout Sunday night. The center of the storm is forecasted to “move away” from the Windward Islands on Sunday before entering the southeastern Caribbean Sea later in the night. Karen is then expected to “approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands” on Tuesday and could cause flash flooding on these islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters expect rain from the storm “may cause flash flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas.”

The National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to dump three to six inches of rainfall through Wednesday in the Windward Islands, with some isolated areas getting as much as eight inches. The Leeward Islands are expected to receive one to three inches of rain, with some isolated areas getting five inches. Far northeastern Venezuela and Barbados can also expect some rainfall — with amounts between one to three inches.

