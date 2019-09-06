Hurricane Dorian Rips Roofs Off Bahamas Oil Storage Tanks, Causes 'Catastrophic' Spillage

An aerial view of floods and damages from Hurricane Dorian on Freeport, Grand Bahama on September 5, 2019.
ADAM DELGIUDICE—AFP/Getty Images
By Aaron Clark / Bloomberg
1:47 PM EDT

(Bloomberg) — Hurricane Dorian has left oil seeping into the ground on the island of Grand Bahama after the storm blew the tops off five crude-storage tanks on the island.

“According to the information we have right now, the roofs of five tanks are gone,” Norway’s Equinor ASA, which owns the storage facilities, said in a statement. “We do not know if they are been carried away by the winds or fallen into the tanks.”

Equinor said Thursday that a flyover it conducted showed oil had seeped into the ground but not the sea. The tanks can hold 6.75 million barrels — almost 1 million tons. The terminal was shut on Saturday in preparation for the storm and will stay closed until further notice, the company said Friday.

A video tweeted by Coral Vita, which works to protect coral reefs on the island, appeared to show that crude reached a nearby road and was outside a perimeter fence.

The environmental impact from the spill is one of many brutal blows for Grand Bahama after the storm put large tracts of the Bahamian island under water and left thousands homeless.

Equinor said Friday that it’s still too soon to estimate how long the response will take and that it doesn’t have information about oil reaching the sea.

“The situation in the Bahamas is still challenging and infrastructure has sustained severe damage,” Equinor said. “All required resources are being mustered and our primary concern is to ensure the safety of our employees and the environment. We are mobilizing people and equipment to respond to the spill as soon as possible.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE