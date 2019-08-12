Gymnast Simone Biles has confirmed not just once, but twice that she’s a national treasure with two historic performances at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championship, where she took home the all-around title for the sixth consecutive year.

Biles made history on Friday when she ended her beam routine with a double-double dismount. Later that weekend, on Sunday, Biles made history again when she became the first female gymnast to land a triple-double (that’s two flips and three twists) in competition. The jaw-dropping feat is incredibly impressive on its own, but even more so when you view it in slow motion and can see all of Biles’ dynamic athleticism in its glory, which Twitter handily provided as it celebrated Biles’ victory.

With her all-around title win at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship, Biles has won a grand total of 21 all-around titles in the span of the last six years — and with the 2020 Olympics just around the corner, it seems like there will only be more victories for her in the future. See Biles’ incredible performance in slo-mo, her historic beam dismount and her full floor routine below.

