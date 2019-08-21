Tuesday was a difficult day for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans as Variety reported that Sony and Marvel Studios had reached an impasse in negotiations for future rights to the character of Spider-Man, meaning everyone’s favorite web-slinging superhero may no longer be part of the MCU. And to add insult to injury, Ryan Reynolds also appeared to confirm that there will never be a Deadpool-Spidey crossover with a tweet.

After the news of Marvel and Sony’s failure to reach a deal broke, one disheartened fan took to Twitter to make a personal plea to Reynolds and Tom Holland — who plays Peter Parker in the MCU — to bring Deadpool and Spider-Man together before it’s too late. “Can we get a Spiderman & Deadpool movie now @VancityReynolds @TomHolland1996,” Twitter user Angel Hernandez wrote in a tweet that earned nearly 30,000 likes and 3,000 retweets.

And while Reynolds did take the time to respond, it was only to shoot the fan down in his signature snarky style. “You can. But you can only see it in my heart,” he wrote.

This is why we can’t have nice things.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.