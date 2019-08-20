A video of a father giving his baby daughter a spa day has gone viral and it’s easy to see why — the sweet moment just might be the purest thing on the Internet.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Dad Jimmy Howell gives 9-month-old baby Kensley, clad in a tiny bathrobe, a pedicure, where he not only clips and files her toenails, but elicits a laugh from her by joking about her feet. In the caption to the post, Howell shared that he has weekly “spa talks” with Kensley and joked about Kensley’s reaction to his skills as a nail technician.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“She got a little crazy with me today due to the fact that I was filing her nails a little too rough, y’all see why I can’t do anything for free, I’m charging her next week, just watch,” he wrote.

Watch the adorable spa day that Howell and Kensley had below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.