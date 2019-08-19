'The Correct Decision.' NYPD Fires Daniel Pantaleo, Officer Involved in Eric Garner Chokehold Death

Daniel Pantaleo, the New York City police officer who fatally choked Eric Garner, has been fired.

New York police commissioner James O’Neill made the announcement at a press conference Monday. Earlier this month, Pantaleo was suspended from the police department following a disciplinary trial judge’s recommendation that he be fired.

“I stand before you today confident that I have reached the correct decision,” O’Neill said. “It is clear that Daniel Pantaleo can no longer effectively serve as a New York City police officer.”

Garner’s case prompted widespread outrage over police brutality after the release of video footage of Pantaleo holding Garner down in a chokehold while attempting to arrest him on July 17, 2014. Garner, who was facing arrest for allegedly selling loose cigarettes, was repeatedly heard saying, “I can’t breathe,” as officers forced him to the ground. The phrase became a rallying cry for protestors.

Garner died just weeks before Michael Brown was fatally shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Miss. Both cases sparked a national movement for police reform.

With O’Neill’s verdict, Pantaleo faces his first confirmed punishment as an officer after both a grand jury and federal prosectors declined to bring criminal charges against him. Garner’s family has protested the refusal to file criminal charges against Pantaleo.

A grand jury in 2014 found “no reasonable cause” to pursue criminal charges, and federal prosecutors said this year that they would not charge Pantaleo on civil rights grounds. According to Richard Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District, the evidence presented did “not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Pantaleo acted in willful violation of federal law.”

