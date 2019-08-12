Take lessons in making friends from this flight passenger who met his new bestie through the window.

Twitter user @bricheeseyy shared a video on Sunday of her boyfriend playing a game of rock-paper-scissors with a tarmac worker in Atlantic City, New Jersey. “My boyfriend literally has no problem making friends with anybody,” she said.

Evidently, people are really envious of his skills — one user wrote “I will try to do this thing” while others tagged their friends encouraging similar behavior.

“That’s so sweet,” said one user.

The user really wants to wingman her boyfriend’s budding new friendship. “If anyone knows who this wing walker is [let me know],” she said in another tweet. With more than 55,000 views, 2,000 retweets and 7,000 likes as of Monday morning, hopefully this iconic game-playing duo will be reunited at once.

It’s not the first time this summer that aviation employees have gone viral with their good vibes. In July, Suzanne Durham shared a video of an iconic solo dance party on the tarmac in Nashville. It had nearly 100,000 views as of Monday.

The American Airlines employee was living his “best life,” she said in the tweet.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.