Jeffrey Epstein Dies by Suicide in Jail: Reports

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy, died by suicide at a federal jail in Manhattan last night, multiple reports say.

Officials said that Epstein, 66, died by hanging and was found dead at around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, the New York Times reported. Reports say Epstein had apparently attempted suicide last month.

Once best known for his wealth and his apparent friendships with powerful men – including President Donald Trump, President Bill Clinton and Les Wexner, head of Victoria Secret’s parent company- Epstein was arrested on July 6 on federal sex trafficking charges, and pleaded not guilty. Epstein was accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex, and then using them to draw in other victims.

The scale of Epstein’s crimes and his association with well-known figures have raised concerns over how Epstein managed to escape justice for so long. In 2008, Epstein received a widely-criticized plea deal after facing charges for soliciting a minor for sex. Alexander Acosta, the Florida attorney general at the time, resigned as Trump’s Labor Secretary last month.

Many of the young girls were lured to his mansion in New York City’s Upper East Side and enticed to perform sex acts for hundreds of dollars in cash, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

“The alleged behavior shocks the conscience,” said U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman during a press conference to announce the charges.

