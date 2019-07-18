Jeffrey Epstein Ordered Held Without Bail as He Awaits Trial on Sex Trafficking Charges

A federal judge denied bail to wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, ruling that he will remain in jain as he awaits trial on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman rejected Epstein’s request by Epstein’s lawyers that he be allowed to live under house arrest in his $77 million Manhattan townhouse until his trial begins.

He cited the testimony by two alleged victims, Annie Farmer and Courtney Wild, and said concerns about Epstein being a danger to the community were the “heart of his decision.”

“I find … that the government has established danger to others and the community by clear and convincing evidence,” Berman said.

He called the bail package proposed by Epstein’s attorneys “irretrievably inadequate.”

“I’m not suggesting a different bail package would be appropriate because I doubt that any bail package could overcome danger to the community,” Berman said.

This March 28, 2017 image provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. AP—AP

Prosecutors argued on Monday that Epstein, 66, was a flight risk and should be denied bail, after investigators found “piles of cash,” diamonds and a fake passport in a safe inside Epstein’s townhouse.

“He is in a grave position, and he has every motive and means to flee,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Rossmiller said at Monday’s hearing, the Associated Press reported.

Two women who say Epstein abused them as teenagers urged Berman to deny Epstein bail, arguing he posed a threat to other girls.

Epstein, who was arrested on July 6, is facing up to 45 years in prison over charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. He is accused of sexually abusing dozens of girls as young as 14 from 2002 to 2005 at his residences in New York City and Palm Beach, Fla., enticing them with hundreds of dollars in cash and sometimes paying them to recruit other girls.

He pleaded not guilty last week.

The new charges revisit years-old allegations of sexual abuse against Epstein, who received a more lenient plea deal in 2008 that was the subject of recent criticism. A November 2018 story by the Miami Herald found about 80 women who said they were sexually abused by Epstein from 2001 to 2006. The story led to a public outcry about the deal, which allowed Epstein to avoid federal charges, plead guilty to state prostitution charges and register as a sex offender.

Epstein served 13 months in jail, but was granted work-release privileges and allowed to work in his office six days per week. On Tuesday, an attorney for some of Epstein’s accusers alleged that Epstein continued to have “improper sexual contact” with female visitors to his office during that time. Epstein’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment about those allegations.

