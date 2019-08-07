Alaska's Sea Ice Has Its Lowest August Levels Ever

The sea ice along the Alaskan border has totally melted this summer — an event which has never occurred so early in the year and will have ramifications on the arctic climate and the Earth as a whole.

According to Mark Serreze, the director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center, the NSIDC’s data shows that compared to all other recorded years of research this August has the lowest levels of arctic sea ice ever.

“Basically, if you look at Point Barrow — the northernmost point of Alaska — there’s probably no sea ice within 300 to 350 miles right now,” says Serreze. Historically, he says, at this time of year there should still be some ice close to or along the coast of Alaska. Not hundreds of miles away.

According to Serreze, sea ice is viewed as an indicator of other climate issues. “So what we’re seeing is that because the sea is disappearing is very much in agreement with the fact that everything is warming up in the Arctic,” he said. “The atmosphere is warming. The oceans are warming. The sea ice is getting hit by both sides [of climate change.]”

While most people think of melting ice in the context of sea levels, the loss of sea ice actually plays no role in the rising water, says Zachary Labe, a Ph. D candidate at the University of California, Irvine, who studies climate science. The ice that causes rising sea levels, frozen freshwater land ice is largely present in Greenland. Instead, Alaska’s sea ice affects the Earth’s temperature. “We care about sea ice is because it acts as something called ‘albedo’ — which means reflectivity” said Labe.

Historically, when the sea ice was frozen all summer it kept the Earth’s temperature lower. “The sunlight reflected off the sea ice helping to bounce back the solar radiation helping to keep it a bit cooler,” said Labe.

Due to its role in keeping the Earth cooler, the sea ice melting will cause a positive feedback loop: The ice melting means it can no longer reflect back as much sunlight as it used to. “If we lose the sea ice cover because it’s getting warmer, than there’s less of an area that is this reflective surface. That means more of the sun’s energy is absorbed and that makes it even warmer,” says Serreze.

While climate change continues to affect the entire planet, phenomena like this make the Arctic especially vulnerable. “The Arctic is warming up very strongly. It even has a name — it’s called Arctic amplification,”said Serreze. “Over the past couple of decades the Arctic is warming up at roughly twice the rate as the globe as a whole.” This is especially true in Alaska, which has been hit harder than anywhere else in the United States and possibly the world, by climate change. Serreze described Alaska, which has experienced record high temperatures this year, as “ground zero” for climate change.

Alaskans, especially the indiginous populations, have suffered from the melting sea ice. The people living along the coastline, that was historically bordered by sea ice, tend to be Native Alaskans. These communities have seen their way of life altered by the changing environment.

“Mostly indiginous communities are being affected” by the sea ice melting, says Labe. “Especially the ones that rely on the sea ice for hunting — walrus has been a big problem this year and there’s been very few days this year where the ice was sturdy enough for indiginous communities to even get onto the sea ice during the winter and spring.”

And these problems are not limited to the summer months. “Communities in Alaska rely on the sea ice for transportation and for hunting. This winter was there also very low sea ice around Alaska. There was one area where there used to be an airport that they used during the winter on the sea ice and it was just open water this winter and they couldn’t use it for transportation,” says Labe.

While Alaskans are the most dramatically affected by the melting ice, they will not be the only people to feel the pain of climate change. Serreze says that as the ice melting leads to increased temperatures, there is a potential for the permafrost in Arctic regions to melt. “There’s a whole bunch of carbon locked up in these permafrost soils. And as we warm it up that gets released back to the atmosphere because little critters in the soil become active — little microbes — and that adds to the atmospheric carbon dioxide.”

So much like the feedback loop that occurs because the sunlight is no longer reflected back from the Earth, melting permafrost is yet another example of the negative effects of climate change leading to even more climate issues — the melting ice will exacerbate the greenhouse effect which is already warming the planet.

It’s also not just a climate issue, the changing environment has serious geo-political and economic ramifications for Americans. “The arctic is now opening up to business — for shipping, oil and natural gas extraction — there’s an opportunity there. The Russians are all over this. Russia is exerting a strong dominance in the arctic, strongly developing their resources,” says Serreze.

In addition to economic competition, the change in the geography of the northern hemisphere also impacts existing international law. “There’s issues of commercial shipping now — and these questions become — who owns the arctic? Do the United Nations’ conventional laws of the sea work for us? We’ve never been in this situation before,” says Serreze.

Despite all the negative implications of the changing arctic, neither Serreze nor Labe thinks we have reached a point of no return in the region.

Serreze emphasizes that there is a problem with the way we interpret climate change as it happens around us. He says there is “heat in the pipeline” meaning that there is carbon dioxide humans have put in the atmosphere from which we still haven’t felt the effects. So no matter what we do now, there will still be increased temperatures. But this does not need to be fatal.

“I think it’s probably inevitable that we’re going to move to a seasonally ice free arctic ocean,” he says. “But we can reverse that. But we’ve got to reverse greenhouse gas emissions. There’s no way around that.”

According to Labe, scientists have run computer simulations that show the sea ice is very resilient and can recover. “So I think that any action that we do, now going into the future can only help prevent the amount of future sea ice that we lose.”

