Leave it to the Kardashian-Jenner clan to turn a birthday surprise into an all-out Instagram spectacle. After Travis Scott completely covered the floor of girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s home with rose petals ahead of her 22nd birthday, Jenner took to social media to share a glimpse of the extravagant gesture with her followers.

A video posted by Jenner on Instagram on Monday — five days ahead of her actual birthday — shows her walking through Scott’s lavish flower display as their 1-year-old daughter Stormi plays with some of the petals in the background.

“My house is covered in ROSES! @TravisScott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg,” she captioned the post.

The beauty mogul also shared the card that Scott gave her to accompany her new floral decor. “Happy Birthday!!!!” it read. “We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!”

We have no doubt that Scott will find a way to top this before Jenner’s birthday celebrations are through.

See the video of Travis Scott’s roses for Kylie below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.