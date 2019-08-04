What to Know About the Dayton, Ohio, Shooting Victims

Less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, left 20 people dead, another shooter in Dayton, Ohio, killed nine people, including his sister.

Connor Betts, 24, killed his sister Megan Betts, 22, and eight others before he was shot and killed by police. 27 others were wounded. Police have not commented on a motive for the attack. The other victims were Monica Brickhouse, Nicholas Cumer, Derrick Fudge, Lois Oglesby, Logan Turner, Beatrice Warren-Curtis, Thomas McNichols and Saeed Saleh.

Here’s what we know about the victims so far:

Megan Betts, 22

Megan Betts was the youngest of the victims, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office.

According to her Facebook page, Betts was a student at Wright State University, in the Department of Biological Sciences. She was also a tour guide at the Missoula Smokejumper Visitor Center.

She was set to graduate from Wright State in 2020.

Monica Brickhouse, 39

Brickhouse was from Springfield, Ohio, according to her Facebook page.

In a Facebook post dedicated to Brickhouse, and another victim Beatrice Curtis, Brittany Hart said that both victims were like sisters to her.

“I am in shock! Monica Storey Brickhouse you were like another aunt to me,” Hart said in her Facebook post. “Both of you will be missed so much. I will cherish the many memories I have of y’all.”

Nicholas Cumer, 25

Cumer was a graduate student at Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania, in the Master of Science Cancer Care program, the university said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

“Nicholas was dedicated to caring for others. He was recognized at the 2019 Community Engagement Awards among students who had completed 100+ hours of service,” University President Fr. Malachi Van Tassell said in the statement. “We join the nation in mourning Nicholas, along side all of the victims of this tragedy.”

Derrick Fudge, 57

Fudge lived in Springfield, Ohio, and graduated from South High School in Springfield in 1978 according to his Facebook page.

Lois Oglesby, 27

Oglesby was a Dayton resident, a friend of hers, Marlene Tillman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She had a newborn baby and an older daughter. She was also in nursing school and worked at a daycare, the paper said.

“We grew up as cousins” Tillman said. “We grew up in the same church, on the same drill team. She works at my kids’ daycare. We all grew up in this little town. We’re all family. We’re all hurting behind this.”

Logan Turner, 30

Turner, who just turned 30 last Tuesday, graduated from Springboro high school in 2008, according to Dayton Daily News. He also attended Sinclair Community College and got an engineering degree from the University of Toledo.

“He was very generous and loving and the world’s best son,” his mother, Danita Turner, told the Dayton Daily News. “Everyone loved Logan. He was a happy go lucky guy.”

Logan had just started working at a machinist at Thaler Machine Co. in Springboro, Ohio.

Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36

Warren-Curtis, was friends with another victim, Monica Brickhouse.

This story is developing.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.