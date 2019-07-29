At least three people have reportedly been killed in a shooting Sunday evening at a food festival in Gilroy, California.

A local official told the Associated Press three people are dead and 12 others are wounded. Police said the site about 80 miles south of San Francisco remains active.

Social media videos showed panic amid a chaotic scene. Police were dispatched to the site around 5:30 p.m., the Mercury News reported.

Here’s what we know so far about the situation unfolding in Northern California.

What happened?

The San Francisco Chronicle posted a video of festival attendees running for safety as shots were fired.

Todd Jones, a sound engineer, told the Mercury News that he heard what sounded like a firework near the festival’s Vineyard stage. “But then it started to increase, more rapidly, which sounded more like gunfire, and at that point people realized what was happening,” he said.

The San Francisco Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that they were responding to the shooting.

What do we know about the shooter?

ABC News reports that one shooter has been injured and another suspect is in custody.

Who are the victims?

Councilman Dion Bracco told the Associated Press three people are dead and 12 injured in preliminary figures.

A spokeswoman for the Stanford Medical Center said the hospital is treating two patients, while the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center said it received five victims, the Associated Press reports. There were no further details on the patients’ conditions or injuries.

Who to contact if you need help

The Gilroy Police Department posted a phone number for festival attendees to call if they have information to share, or are looking for members of their family.

What is the Gilroy Garlic Festival?

The Gilroy Garlic Festival is an annual food festival held in Gilroy, California. The website describes the event as “the world’s greatest summer food fair.” It has been running since 1979.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.

