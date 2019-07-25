It’s not every day that you get to hear a new remix of Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road” — although, it kind of is.

Since the 20-year-old rapper dropped the original version of his hybrid country/rap single in April, there have been enough remixes to keep the song going strong at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 16 weeks. But on Thursday, Lil Nas X and BTS member RM released a new K-pop-inspired take on “Old Town Road” that has the potential to send the track into very popular territory.

As things stand now, “Old Town Road” has tied the singles record set by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” that was first tied in 2017 by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito.” But with the help of the BTS ARMY, it seems almost certain that “Old Town Road” will secure another week at No. 1 and set a new record.

Dubbed “Seoul Town Road” as a nod to South Korea’s capital, the catchy new reworking features RM rapping fresh new lyrics like, “I got the homis in my bag/Have you heard of that?/Homis made of steel, from Korea, they the be-e-est.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Since a homi is a Korean hand plow, this line not only works as a reference to the original “homies in the back” lyric, but also plays into the song’s country theme. Pure genius.

Listen to the full “Seoul Town Road” remix below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.