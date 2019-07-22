At first glance, David Harbour and Patton Oswalt may seem like your regular old, run-of-the-mill celebrity buddies. But it turns out that their friendship may have a Stranger Things connection that even they didn’t know about.

As was pointed out by Twitter user Trevor White on Sunday, Harbour and Oswalt used to bear an uncanny resemblance to Steve (Joe Keery) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) in their younger years. “@DavidKHarbour and@pattonoswalt‘s friendship makes so much sense when you realize they are grown up Steve & Dustin,” White captioned some throwback photos of the two looking like everyone’s favorite Hawkins duo.

Of course, as soon as Stranger Things fans caught wind of this doppelgänger situation, the photos began to spread around the web like wildfire. They even caught the attention of Oswalt himself. “Oh my God. OH MY GOD. You see this @DavidKHarbour?” he tweeted.

“We demand to see your handshake,” the official Stranger Things account responded.

See some fans’ reactions to the photos below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.