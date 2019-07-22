Vacation envy is real and a lot of people can’t afford to get away to a tropical trip.

But leave it to a crafty individual to really commit to pretending to go on one.

That’s exactly what YouTuber Anthony Bustamante did with a green screen: he took a totally fictional, totally dreamy vacation.

“I can’t afford a trip to Hawaii so I created one,” he posted on Twitter under the handle aanthony.

This brief low-budget video has of course resonated with people who don’t have a travel budget who are feeling the FOMO.

On his blissful escape, he appears to have gone for the full package. Thanks to the animations, he takes part in all the fun Hawaii vacation activities, from riding the waves, to doing the hula, to enjoying a cocktail at a beach bar. Most absurd of all, he gets a little daring with the volcanic lava and gets hit with a wave when he’s trying to take a selfie.

There’s no about about it. He is living.

Appropriately, it’s all set to Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride from Lilo and Stitch. The characters even appear in the ocean with him.

“This is my travel budget for the rest of the year,” another Twitter user wrote.

“This is what I call manifesting,” another new fan wrote.

He might even get to Hawaii after all. One Twitter user’s suggestion? “Someone start this guy a GoFundMe page for his Hawaii trip!”

See below for the viral fake Hawaii vacation video.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.