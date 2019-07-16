Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon are supposed to be rivals battling it out over late night talk show ratings, but something has united them—The Stranger Things-Neverending Story Challenge.

It’s not too much of a Stranger Things 3 spoiler to say that at one point the theme song to the 1980s cult classic filmThe Neverending Story serves as a humorous and semi-critical plot point when it is sung by Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo).

In the wake of the Netflix show’s release, star Millie Bobby Brown dropped her #NeverEndingChallenge on Instagram, asking fans to join in the fun by showing off their dance moves.

On Monday night, Colbert and Fallon took up the gauntlet, recreating the moment to mark the return of both The Tonight Show and The Late Show after their summer breaks. The late night hosts pay faithful tribute to both the original track, performed in the film by British singer Limahl, and The Stranger Things rendition.

They weren’t the only ones to take Brown up on the challenge, though. One member of The Neverending Story’s original cast also played along. Tami Stronach, who played the Childlike Empress in the 1984 film, posted her take on the challenge on Instagram. In the video, Stronach and her dog and two kids perform a routine to the tune, filling the hearts of ’80s kids and new fans everywhere.

Here’s how other fans have been getting in on the fun:

