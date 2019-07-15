Last week, Area 51 hit the headlines when over a million people signed up to a Facebook event suggesting civilians raid the secretive military base to to finally “see them aliens.” Area 51, which makes up part of Nellis Air Force Complex in Nevada, has long captured the imagination of conspiracy theorists because of the intense secrecy surrounding the facility and its work, leading some to speculate that it houses aliens and their technology.

While people are seemingly signing up for the tongue-in-cheek event all in good fun, the military is warning against any jokesters making good on their Facebook promise and showing up at the remote and highly-classified military site in person. When reached for comment by The Washington Post on Friday, Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews issued a warning:

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the US Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” McAndrews told the paper. “The US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

Since most people will undoubtedly heed the military’s warning and stay away from Area 51, their interaction with aliens is limited to sharing memes on Twitter that speculate what it would be like to actually find aliens in Area 51.

See the best Area 51 alien memes below.

