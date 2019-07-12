Jennifer Garner, a star known for her relatable interests and hobbies, has found yet another way to endear herself to her fans: she loves a comfy pair of sweatpants just as much as the rest of us.

The actress posted a clip of herself packing for a trip and professing her love for her many pairs of sweatpants, so much so that she even planted a smooch on one of the pairs. In the caption to the video post, Garner joked that picking which pair of sweatpants to take with her was “the hardest part of packing,” even going so far as to joke about her love of them with a trio of pithy hashtags: #sweatpantsmatter, #youreallmyfavorite and #iloveyou.

Garner has become a social media sensation in recent years after joining Instagram, where fans can follow along on her kitchen escapades and her sweet friendship with Ina Garten. See her full post below.

