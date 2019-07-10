The third honest trailer for Game of Thrones is here and it’s clear that the team over at Screen Junkies pulled no punches in their final takedown of the uber-popular HBO drama.

Covering seasons 6-8, the third installment in the Game of Thrones honest trailer series questions how the show managed to both “limp and sprint” to its finish line.

“After one mixed season that still pulled off some major highs, the last two shortened ones scrambled to tie everything up real quick because the showrunners either got bored, burnt out or bitter that no one liked their slavery idea,” Epic Voice Guy said, referring to the push to cancel showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ series Confederate.

But even the honest trailer admits that there was at least one good thing that came out of the Game of Thrones ending: “Be grateful for a show that’s given us the last communal experience in our divided world: cr-pping on the final seasons of Game of Thrones together.”

Watch the full honest trailer below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.