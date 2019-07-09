As some fans swap Pokémon Go for the magical world of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Pokémon has a secret weapon to lure players to their upcoming new Nintendo game, Pokémon Sword and Shield—a new Pokémon character based on everyone’s favorite dessert topping.

Alcremie, the Cream Pokémon, is a sentient blob of whipped cream that can produce even more whipped cream, making her a hot commodity among pastry chefs, according to a tweet from Pokémon (and confirmed in the pokédex).

Alcremie may be sweet, but this walking dessert is also a dessert-based warrior who can * ahem * cream its opponents in battle by coating all enemies with its delightful yet powerful spray, throwing the sweet-scented cream in battle to distract its opponents and truthfully if a pile of whipped cream threw more whipped cream at me, it would be distracting. If its enemies are more stalwart, the cream can also be used to temporarily blind opponents, giving itself time to escape.

Alcremie’s battle cream is specially designed for warfare, according to its character description, the special cream “has an incredibly powerful soothing effect, and any opponent that tries to eat the cream will rapidly lose the will to battle.” If the special battle cream still isn’t strong enough, Pokémon players can make even richer cream by make Alcremie even happier.

Alcremie was not the only new Pokémon character announced. There’s also Yamper, an adorably electric puppy that can fetch lost pokéballs, as well as the slightly less adorable Duraludon, a steely dragon rock thing, and Rolycoly a piece of coal with burning red eyes. Gamers will have to wait until November 2019 to play with Yamper or see how Rolycoly does when sprayed down with Alcremie’s special cream.

