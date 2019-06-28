Ten Democrats faced off Thursday in the dramatic second night of the 2020 Democratic debate in Miami.

Front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden stood center stage alongside high-profile candidates including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The most dramatic moment of the evening was arguably when Harris confronted Biden about his opposition to a busing plan to integrate segregated schools, noting that the issue impacted her personally as a child.

The evening came just one night after the debates kicked off with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Julián Castro and Sen. Cory Booker

Here is a partial transcript of the second night of the first 2020 Democratic debate, which will continue to be updated:

HOLT: And good evening once again. Welcome to the candidates and our spirited audience here tonight in the Arsht Center and across America. Tonight we continue the spirited debate about the future of the country, how to tackle our most pressing problems and getting to the heart of the biggest issues in this Democratic primary.

GUTHRIE: Tonight we are going to talk about healthcare, immigration. We’re also to dive into the economy, jobs, climate change as well.

DIAZ-BALART: As a quick rules of the road before we begin and they may sound familiar 20 candidates cal–qualified for this first debate. As we said we heard from 10 last night and we will hear from 10 more tonight. The breakdown for each night was selected at random. The candidates will have 60 seconds to answer, 30 seconds for follow-ups.

HOLT: And because of the large field of candidates not every person is going to be able to weigh in on every topic but over the course of the next two hours we will hear from everyone.

GUTHRIE: And we love our audience but we would like to ask them to keep their reactions to a minimum and we are not going to hold back making sure that candidates stick to time. So with that business take care–taken care of let’s get to it and we are going to start today with Senator Sanders. Good evening to you. You have called for big new government benefits like universal healthcare and free college. In a recent interview you said you suspected that Americans would be quote delighted to pay more taxes for things like that. My question to you is will taxes go up for the middle class in a Sanders administration? And if so how do you sell that to voters?

SANDERS: Well, you are quite right. We have a new vision for America and at a time when we have three people in this country owning more wealth than the bottom half of America, while 500,000 people are sleeping out on the streets today we think it is time for change, real change.

And by that I mean that healthcare in my view is a human right and we have got to pass a Medicare for all single-payer system.

Under that system by the way vast majority of the people in this country will be paying significantly less for healthcare than they are right now. I believe that education is the future for this country and that is why I believe that we must make public colleges and universities tuition-free and eliminate student debt and we do that by placing a tax on Wall Street.

Every proposal that I have brought forth is fully paid for.

GUTHRIE: Senator Sanders I will give you 10 seconds just to ask the–answer the very direct question will you raise taxes for the middle class in a Sanders administration?

SANDERS: People who have healthcare under Medicare for all will have no premiums, no deductibles, no copayments, no out of expe–out-of-pocket expenses. Yes, they will pay more in taxes but less in healthcare for what they get.

GUTHRIE: Thank you Senator.

BENNET: Senator Sanders–

GUTHRIE: Senator–Senator Bennet we’re going to get to everybody.

BIDEN: I’d like to say–

GUTHRIE: Senator Biden promise everyone’s going to get in here, promise. Sen–Vice President Biden Senator Sanders as you know has been calling for revolution. Recently in remarks to a group of wealthy donors as you were speaking about the problem of income inequality in this country you said we shouldn’t quote demonize the rich. You said nobody has to be punished, no one’s standard of living would change, nothing would fundamentally change. What did you mean by that?

BIDEN: What I meant by that is look, Donald Trump thinks Wall Street built America. Ordinary middle-class Americans built America.

My dad used to have an expression he said Joe a job is about a lot more than a paycheck; it’s about your dignity, it’s about respect, it’s being able to look your kid in the eye and say everything’s going to be okay. Too many people who are in the middle class and poor have had the bottom fall out under this proposal.

What I am saying is that we’ve got to be straightforward. We have to make sure we understand that to return dignity to the middle class they have to have insurance that is covered and they can afford it. They have to make sure that we (INAUDIBLE) situation where there’s continuing education and they are able to pay for it and they have to make sure that they are able to breathe air that is–is–is clean and they–they have water that they can drink.

Look, Donald Trump has put us in a horrible situation. We do have enormous income inequality and one thing I agree honestly can make massive cuts in the $1.6 trillion in tax loopholes out there and I would be going about eliminating Donald Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy.

GUTHRIE: Vice President Biden thank you.

Senator Harris there’s a lot of talk in this primary about new government benefits such as student loan cancellation, free college, healthcare and more. Do you think that Democrats have a responsibility to explain how they will pay for every proposal

GUTHRIE: They make along those lines.

HARRIS: Well, let me tell you something. I–I hear that question, but where was that question when the Republicans and Donald Trump passed a tax bill that–that benefits the top 1 percent and—the biggest corporations in the–this country, contributing at least a–$1 trillion to the debt of America, which middle-class families will pay for one way or another. Working families need support and need to be lifted up, and frankly this economy is not working or working people.

For too long, the rules have been written in the favor of the people who have the most and not in favor of the people who work the most, which why I am proposing that we change the tax code so, for every family that is making less than $100,000 year, they will receive a tax credit that they can collect, up to $500 a month, which will make all the difference between those families being able to get through the end of the month with dignity and was support or not. And on day one, I will repeal that tax bill that benefits the top 1 percent and the biggest corporations in America.

GUTHRIE: Senator Harris, thank you. Governor Hickenlooper, let me get you in on this. You’ve warned that Democrats will lose in 2020 if they embrace socialism, as you put it. You were booed at the California Democratic Convention when you said that. Only one candidate on this stage, Senator Sanders, identifies himself as a democratic socialist. What are the policies or positions of your opponents that you think are veering towards socialism

HICKENLOOPER: Well, I think that the bottom line is, if we don’t clearly define that we are not socialists, the Republicans are going to come at us every way they can and–and call us socialists. And if you look at the Green New Deal, which I admire the sense of urgency and how important it is to do climate change, I’m a scientist, but we can’t promise every American a government job if you want to get universal healthcare coverage. I believe that healthcare is a right and not a privilege, but you can’t expect to eliminate private insurance for 180 million people, many of whom don’t want to give it up.

In Colorado, we brought businesses and nonprofits together. We got to near universal healthcare coverage. We were the first state in America to–to bring the environmental community and the oil and gas industry to address, aggressively address methane emissions. And we were also the first place to–to expand reproductive rights on a scale basis that we reduced teen pregnancy by 54 percent. We’ve done the big progressive things people said it couldn’t be done. I’ve done what pretty much everyone else up here is still talking about doing.

GUTHRIE: Governor, thank you. Senator Sanders–I’ll give you a chance to–to weigh in here. What is your response to those who say nominating a–a socialist would reelect Donald Trump?

SANDERS: Well, I think the responses at the polls, last poll I saw had us 10 points ahead of Donald Trump, because the American people understand that Trump is a phony, that Trump is a pathological liar and a racist, and then he lied to the American people during his campaign. He said he was going to stand up for working families. Well, President Trump, you’re not standing up for working families when you try to throw 32 million people off the healthcare that they have and that 83 percent of your tax benefits go to the top 1 percent. That’s how we be Trump. We expose him for the fraud that he is.

GILLIBRAND: In answer–

GUTHRIE: –Senator–

GILLIBRAND: –I want to talk about–

GUTHRIE: –Senator Gillibrand, 30 seconds.

GILLIBRAND: I disagree with both their perspectives. The debate we’re having in our party right now is confusing because the truth is there’s a big difference between capitalism on the one hand and greed on the other. And so, all the things that we’re trying to change is when companies care more about profits when they do about people.

So, if you’re talking about ending gun violence, it’s the greed of the NRA and the gun manufacturers that make any progress impossible. It’s the greed of the insurance companies and the drug companies when we want to try to get healthcare as a right and not a privilege.

GUTHRIE: Senator Gillibrand–

GILLIBRAND: –So, there may–

GUTHRIE: –Thank you–

GILLIBRAND: –Not be disagreement in the party because, in truth, we want healthy capitalism.

GUTHRIE: Senator, thank you.

GILLIBRAND: We don’t want corrupted capitalism–

GUTHRIE: –Thank you. I want to be fair to all the candidates–

GILLIBRAND: –Which is the definition of greed.

GUTHRIE: Thank you. Senator Bennet–You have said, “It’s possible to write policy proposals that have no basis in reality. You might as well call them candy.” Were you referring to any candidate or proposal in particular when you said that?

BENNET: Are you–was that directed to me?

GUTHRIE: Yes, that was your quote.

BENNET: Well, thank you. That sounded like me. Thank you.

GUTHRIE: It was you.

BENNET: I appreciate it. Well–

GILLIBRAND: –It definitely wasn’t me–

BENNET: –Look, first of all, I agree completely with Bernie about what the fundamental challenge we’re facing as a country is, 40 years of no economic growth for 90 percent of the American people. One hundred and sixty thousand families in the top .1 percent have the same wealth as the bottom 90 percent, and we got the worst income inequality that we’ve had in 100 years.

Where I disagree is on his solution on Medicare for All. You know, I–I have proposed getting to universal healthcare, which we need to do. It is a right. Healthcare is a right.

BENNET: We need to get to personal healthcare. I believe the way to do that is by finishing the work we started with Obamacare and creating a public option that every family and every person in America can make a choice for their family about whether they want a public option which for them would be like having Medicare for all or whether they want to keep their private insurance. I believe we will get there much more quickly if we do that.

BENNET: If I could just finish–Bernie mentioned that the taxes that we would have to pay because of those taxes Vermont rejected Medicare for all.

BENNET: In Bernie’s bill, in Bernie’s bill I wrote–

GUTHRIE: We are going to talk about healthcare at length Senator, but at the moment my colleague–

GILLIBRAND: In Senator Sanders’ bill I wrote the part in Senator Sanders’ bill that is the transition that merges what the two senators said.

HOLT: Senator.

GILLIBRAND : The truth is if you have a buy in over a four or five year period you move us to single payer more quickly.

DIAZ BALART: Senator, we will get to this. We will get to this.

BENNET: Can I–can I just say–

DIAZ BALART: Before we do I want to say hello and good evening, Buenos noches to Mayor Buttigieg.

BUTTIGIEG: (UNTRANSLATED)

DIAZ BALART: (UNTRANSLATED) Many of your colleagues on stage support free college. You do not. Why not?

BUTTIGIEG: Sure. So, college affordability is personal for us. Chasten and I have six figure student debt. I believe in reducing student debt. It’s logical to me that if you can refinance your house you ought to be able to refinance your student debt. I also believe in free college for low and middle income students for whom cost could be a barrier.

I just don’t believe it makes sense to ask working class families to subsidize even the children of billionaires. I think the children of the wealthiest Americans can pay at least a little bit of tuition. And while I want — want tuition costs to go down I don’t think we can buy down every last penny for that. Now, there’s something else that doesn’t get talked about in the college affordability debate. Yes, it needs to be more affordable in this country to go to college. It also needs to be more affordable in this country to not go to college. You should be able to live well, afford rent, be generous to your children–

(INAUDIBLE) little league whether you went to college or not. That’s one of many reasons we need to raise the minimum wage to at least $15.00 an hour.

SWALWELL: I got $100,000 in student loan debt myself. I tell you–if I count on the people who have been in government for the past 30 years who were around when this problem was created to be the ones to solve it it is going to be the next generation, the 40 million of us who can’t start a family. Can’t take a good idea and start a business and can’t buy our first home. This is the generation that’s going to be able to solve student loan debt. This generation is ready to lead.

DIAZ BALART: Mr.–Mr. Yang your signature policy is to give every adult in the United States $1,000 a month no questions asked.

YANG: That’s right.

DIAZ BALART: I think that’s like $3.2 trillion a–a year. How would you do that?

YANG: I’m sorry?

DIAZ BALART: Oh, so it’s difficult to do if you have companies like Amazon, trillion dollar tech companies paying literally 0 in taxes while they’re closing 30 percent of our stores. Now, we need to put the American people in a position to benefit from all of these innovations in other parts of the economy. And if we had a value added tax at even half the European level it would generate over 800 billion in new revenue which combined with the money in our hands it would be the trickle up economy from our people, families and communities up we would spend the money and circulate through our regional economies and neighborhoods–creating millions of jobs, making our families stronger and healthier. We’d save money on things like incarceration, homelessness services, emergency room healthcare and just the value gains from having a stronger, healthier, mentally healthier population would increase GDP by $700 billion. This is the move we have to make particularly as technology is now automating away millions of American’s jobs, why Donald Trump is our president today that we automated away 400 million manufacturing jobs in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and we’re about to do the same thing to millions of retail jobs, call center jobs, fast food jobs, truck driving jobs on and on throughout the economy.

DIAZ BALART: So, I get to understand you a little better. So, you’re saying $1,000 a month for everyone over 18 but a value added tax so you can spend that $1000 on value added tax?

YANG: Well, the value added tax what it would end up–you would still be increasing the buying power of the bottom 94 percent of Americans. You have to spend a lot of money for a mild value add tax to eat up $12,000 a year per individual. So for the average family with two or three adults it would $24 to $36,000 a year.

DIAZ BALART: OK. So, Congressman Swalwell, want to talk a little bit about what Mr. Yang is talking about and you just actually mentioned it–many Americans are worried about things like self-driving cars, robots, drones, artificial intelligence will cost them their jobs. What would you to help people get the skills they need to adapt to this new world?

SWALWELL: We must always be a country where technology creates more jobs than–

SWALWELL: –Displaces. And I’ve seen the anxiety across America where the manufacturing floors go from 1,000 to 100 to one. So, we have to modernize our schools, value the teachers who prepare our kids, wipe the student debt from any teacher that goes into a community that needs it. Invest in America’s communities, especially where places where the best exports are people who move away to get skills. But, Jose, I was six years old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic Convention and said, it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans. That candidate was then Senator Joe Biden. Joe Biden was right when he said it was time the pass the torch to a new generation of Americans 32 years ago.

He’s still right today. If we’re going to solve the issues of automation (PH), pass the torch. If we’re going to solve the issues of climate chaos, pass the torch. If we’re going to solve the issue of student loan debt, pass the torch. If we’re going to end gun violence for families who are fearful of sending their kids to school, pass the torch.

DIAZ-BALART: Vice president, would you like to sing a torch song?

BIDEN: I would.

I’m still holding on to that torch. I want to make it clear to you, look, the fact of the matter is what we have to do is make sure that everybody is prepared better to go on to educate for an education. The fact is that that’s why I propose us focusing on schools that are in distress. That’s why I think we should triple the amount of money we spend for Title I schools. That’s why I think we should have universal Pre-K. That’s why I think every single person who graduates from high school–65 out of 100 now need something beyond high school and we should provide for them to be able to get that education. That’s why there should be free community college, cutting in half the cost of college. That’s why we should be in the position where we do not have anyone have to pay back the student debt when they get out, they’re making less than $25,000 a year. Their debt is frozen. No interest payment until they get beyond that. We can’t put people in a position where they aren’t able to go on and move on.

And so, folks, there’s a lot we can do, but we have to make continuing education available for everyone so that everyone can compete in the 21st century. We’re not doing that now.

DIAZ-BALART: Senator. Senator.

BUTTIGIEG: As the youngest–as the youngest guy on the stage, I feel like I probably ought to contribute to the generation.

GILLIBRAND: Before–before–

SANDERS: As part of Joe’s generation–

GILLIBRAND: –I’m for–

BUTTIGIEG: –I’m all for–

GILLIBRAND: –Before we move on–

SANDERS: –As part of Joe’s generation–

GILLIBRAND: Before–before we move–

SANDERS: –Let me respond–the issue, if I may say–

HARRIS: –Before we move on from education–

SANDERS: –Is not generational–

DIAZ-BALART: –Let’s please–please.

UNKNOWN: Yeah.

DIAZ-BALART: Senators. Senators.

UNKNOWN: Yeah.

HARRIS: We forgive (CROSSTALK).

SANDERS: –The issue is who has the guts–

UNKNOWN: (INAUDIBLE) comment–

SANDERS: –To take on Wall Street, to take on the fossil fuel industry, to take on the big money interest who have unbelievable influence over the economic and political life of this country.

SWALWELL: These issues (INAUDIBLE).

SANDERS: That’s the issue.

DIAZ-BALART: Senator Harris. Senator Harris.

DIAZ-BALART: Senator Harris, I’m so sorry.

GILLIBRAND: Can I have a turn?

DIAZ-BALART: We will let all of these things. Senator Harris. We will let you all speak. Senator Harris.

UNKNOWN: been part of the issue–

UNKNOWN: –Wait for evolution on these issues.

HARRIS: Hey, guys. You know what? America does not want to witness a food fight. They want to know how we’re going to put food on their table.

So, on that point, part of the issue that is at play in America today, and we’ve all been traveling around the country, I certainly have, I’m meeting people who are working two and three jobs. You know, this president walks around talking about and flouting his great economy, right? My great economy. My great economy. You ask him, well, how are you measuring this greatness of this economy of yours and he talks about the stock market. Well, that’s fine if you own stocks. So many families in America do not. You ask him how are you measuring the greatness of this economy of yours and they point to the jobless numbers and the unemployment numbers. Well, yeah, people in America are working. They’re working two and three jobs. So, when we talk about jobs, let’s be very clear. In our America, no one should have to work more than one job to have a roof over their head and food on the table.

DIAZ-BALART: Thank you very much, senator. Yes.

HOLT: You have all–you’ve all expressed an interest in talking about healthcare. So, let’s–

WILLIAMSON: –I’d like to say something else–

HOLT: –Let’s–let’s talk about healthcare. And this is going to be a show of hands question. We asked a question about healthcare last night that spurred a lot of discussion, as you know, We’re going to do it again now. Many people watching at home have health insurance of their employer. Who here would abolish their private health insurance in favor of a government run plan? All right.

Kirsten Gill–Gillibrand. Senator Gillibrand.

UNKNOWN: Can I–

GILLIBRAND: –Yeah. So, now, it’s my turn.

HOLT: Go ahead.

GILLIBRAND: So, this is a very important issue. So, the plan that Senator Sanders and I and other support Medicare for All is how you get to single payer, but it has a buy in transition period, which is really important. In 2005 when I ran for Congress in a two to one republican district, I actually ran on Medicare for All and I won that two to one republican district twice. And the way I formulated it was simple. Anyone who doesn’t have access to insurance they like, they could buy it in a percentage of income they could afford.

So, that’s what we put into the transition period for our Medicare for All Plan. I believe we need to get to universal healthcare as a right, not a privilege to single payer. The quickest way you get there is you create competition with the insurers. God bless the insurers if they want to compete, they can certainly try. But, they’d never put people over their profits and I doubt they ever will.

So, what will happen is people will choose Medicare. You will transition. We would get to Medicare for All. And then your step to single payer is so short. I would make it an earned benefit just like Social Security, so that you buy in your whole life. It is always there for you and it’s permanent and it’s universal.

HOLT: Senator, your time is up. I want to put that same question to Mayor Buttigieg.

BUTTIGIEG: Yeah, we’ve taught look, everybody who says Medicare for All, every person in politics who allows that phrase to escape their lips has a responsibility to explain how you’re actually supposed to get from here to there.

Now here’s how I would do it. It’s very similar. I would call it Medicare for All Who Want It. you take something like Medicare, a flavor of that, and you make it available on the exchanges it. People can buy in. and then if people like us are right that that will be not only a more inclusive plan, but a more efficient plan than any of the corporate answers out there, then it will be a very natural glide path to the single payer environment.

But, let’s remember even in countries that have outright socialized medicine, like England, even there there’s still a private sector, that’s fine. It’s just that for our primary care we can’t be relying on the tender verses of the corporate system. This one is very personal for me. I started out this year dealing with a terminal illness of my father. I make decisions for a living and nothing could have prepared me for the kind of decisions our family faced. But, the thing we had going for us was that we never had to make those decisions based on whether it was gonna bankrupt our family because of Medicare. And I want every–

HOLT: –Time.

BUTTIGIEG:–And I want every family to have that same freedom to do what is medically right, not (INAUDIBLE).

HOLT: Your time is complete. Vice President Biden, I want to put the question to you. You were an ar–one of the architects of Obama Care. So, where do we go from here?

BIDEN: Look, this is a very personal to me. When my wife and daughter were killed in an automobile accident my two boys were really very badly injured. I couldn’t imagine what it’d be like had I not had adequate healthcare available immediately. And then when my son came home from Iraq after a year he was diagnosed with terminal cancer and he was given months to live. I can’t fathom what would have happened if, in fact, they said by the way the last six months of your life you’re on your own. We’re cutting off. You’ve used up your time.

The fact of the matter is that the quickest, fastest way to do it is build on Obama Care, to build on what we did.

And secondly, secondly, to make sure that everyone does have an option. Everyone, whether they have private insurance, employer insurance or no insurance, they, in fact, can buy into the exchange to a Medicare like plan. And the way you do that, you can do it quicker look, urgency matters. There’s people right now facing what I’ve faced and what we’ve faced without any of the help I had. We must move now. I’m against any democrat who opposes–in fact–

HOLT: –Vice President Biden, your time is–

BIDEN: –Takes down Obama Care and any republican who wants to get rid of it.

HOLT: Let me–let me turn to Senator Sanders.

Senator Sanders, you have basically–you basically want to scrap the private health insurance system as we know it and replace it with a government run plan. None of the states that have tried something like that, California, Vermont, New York has struggled with it, have been successful. If politicians can’t make it work in those states how would you implement it on a national level. How does this work?

SANDERS: Lester, I find it hard to believe that every other major country on earth, including my neighbor 50 miles north of me, Canada, somehow has figured out a way to provide healthcare to every man, woman and child, and in most cases they’re spending 50 percent per capita of what we are spending.

Let’s be clear, let us be very clear the function of healthcare today from the insurance and drug company perspective is not to provide quality care to all in a cost effective way. The function of the healthcare system today is to make billions in profits for the insurance companies. And, last year, if you could believe it, while we paid the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs and I will lower prescription drug prices in half in this country, top ten companies made $69 billion in profit. They will spend 100’s of millions of dollars lying to the American people telling us why we cannot have a–

HOLT: –Senator–

SANDERS: –Medicare for All.

HOLT: I just have to follow up there, how do you implement it on a national level.

SANDERS: I’m sorry?

HOLT: How do you implement it on a national level given the fact that it’s not succeeded in other states that have tried?

SANDERS: I will tell you how we’ll do it. We’ll do it the way real change has always taken place, whether it was the labor movement, the civil rights movement or the women’s movement.

SANDERS: We will have Medicare for all when tens of millions of people are prepared to stand up and tell the insurance companies and the drug companies that their day is gone, that healthcare is a human right, not something to make huge profits off of.

HOLT: All right. Ms. Williamson–Ms. Williamson this is a question for you.

HOLT: Excuse me, excuse me. I am addressing the question to Ms. Williamson. We have been talking a lot about access to health insurance but for many Americans their most pressing concern is the high cost of healthcare. How would you lower the cost of prescription drugs?

WILLIAMSON: Well, first of all the government should never have made the deal with the big farm at that they couldn’t negotiate; that was just part of the regular corruption by which multinational corporations have their way with us. You know I wanted to say that while I agree with–I–I’m with Senator Bennet and others but I agree with almost everything here I will tell you one thing it’s really nice if we got all these plans but if you think we are going to beat Donald Trump by just having all of these plans you’ve got another thing coming because he didn’t when by saying he had a plan. He won by simply saying make America great again. We’ve got to get deeper than just the superficial fixes as important as they are. Even if we are just talking about the superficial fixes ladies and gentlemen we don’t have a health care system in the United States, we have a sickness care system in the United States. We just wait until somebody gets sick and then we talk about who’s going to pay for the treatment and how they are going to be treated.

What we need to talk about is why so many Americans have unnecessary chronic illnesses so many more compared to other countries and that gets back into not just the big Pharma, not just health insurance companies, it has to do with chemical policies, it has to do with environmental policies–

HOLT: All right, Ms. Williamson your time–

WILLIAMSON: –it has to do with food policies– It has to do with drug policies.

HOLT: Thank you.

WILLIAMSON: It even has to do with environmental policies.

HOLT: Thank you. Senator–Senator Bennet, a question for you do you want to keep a system that we have in place with Obama care and build on it? You mentioned that a moment ago. Is that enough to get us to universal coverage?

BENNET: I believe that will get us the quickest way there and I bought the vice president was very moving about this and Mayor Pete as well. I had prostate cancer recently as you may know and that is why I was a little late getting in the race these same week my kid had her appendectomy out and I feel very strongly that families ought to be able to have this choice. I think that is what the American people want. I believe it will get us there quickly. There are millions of people in America that do not have health insurance today because they can’t–they are too wealthy. Wealthy? They make too much money to be on Medicaid, they can’t afford health insurance. When Senator Sanders says that Canada is single payer, there are 35 million people in Canada. There are 330 million people in the United States easily the number of people on a public option. It could easily be 35 million and for them it would be Medicare for all as mayor Buttigieg says but for others that want to keep it they should be able to keep it. And I think that will be the fastest way to get where we need to go. Also I will say Bernie is a very honest person. He has said over and over again unlike others that have supported this legislation over and over again that this will band making it illegal all insurance except cosmetic, except insurance for I guess that’s where plastic surgery. Everything else is banned under the Medicare for all proposal–

HOLT: I–I let–I let you go a little long there but I want–but obviously Senator Sanders you have got a response.

HARRIS: I would like to add a point here.

HOLT: Senator Sanders (INAUDIBLE).

SANDERS: Just very briefly you know Mike, Medicare is the most popular–

BENNET: I agree.

SANDERS: — Health insurance program in the country. People don’t like their private insurance companies, they like their doctors and hospitals. Under our plan people go to any doctor they want, any hospital they want. We will substantially lower the cost of healthcare in this country because we will stop the greed of the insurance companies and the drug companies.

HARRIS: On this issue–on this issue we have to think about how this affects real people–

UNKNOWN: (INAUDIBLE) lifetime, (INAUDIBLE) for all and today–

HARRIS: The reality of how this affects real people is captured in a story that many of us heard and I will para–paraphrase there is in the unite–America a parent who is seeing that their child has a temperature that is out of control, calls 911 what should I do and they say take the child to the emergency room and so they get in their car and they drive and there sitting in the parking lot outside of the emergency room looking at those sliding glass doors while they have the hand on the four head of their child knowing that if they walk through those sliding glass doors even though they have insurance they will be out 5000 deductible–$5000 deductible when they walk through those doors.

HOLT: Senator, Senator–

HARRIS: That is what insurance companies are doing in America today.

GUTHRIE: We’re going to continue this discussion–

SWALWELL: –I’m one of those parents–

GUTHRIE: I wanted to put it in–

GUTHRIE: Candidates, please.

SWALWELL: I’m one of those parents. I was just in the emergency room with my eight month old–

GUTHRIE: –Candidates, please–

SWALWELL: –I’m one of those parents. I was just in the emergency room. And I’m telling you–

GUTHRIE: –Congressman, thank you–

SWALWELL: –We fight health insurance companies every single week.

GUTHRIE: Thank you.

SWALWELL: We stand in line and pay expensive prescription drugs. We have to have a healthcare guarantee. If you’re sick, you’re seen it. And in America, you never go broke because of it.

GUTHRIE: Okay.

GILLIBRAND: With all due respect–

GUTHRIE: –A lot of you have been talking tonight about these government healthcare plans that you proposed in one form or another. This is a show of hands question. And hold them up for a moment so people can see. Raise your hand if–if your government plan would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants.

GUTHRIE: Okay. Let me start with you, Mayor Buttigieg. Why? Mayor Buttigieg, why?

BUTTIGIEG: Because our country is healthier when everybody is healthier. And remember, we’re talking about something people are getting a–given a chance to buy into. In the same way that there are undocumented immigrants in my community who pay, they pay sales taxes, they pay property taxes directly or indirectly. This is not about a handout. This is an insurance program. And we do ourselves no favor by having 11 million undocumented people in our country be unable to access healthcare.

But of course, the real problem is we shouldn’t have 11 million undocumented people with no pathway to citizenship. It makes no sense. And the American people– The American people agree on what to do. This is the crazy thing. If leadership consists of–of forming a consensus around a divisive issue, this White House has divided us around a consensus issue. The American people want a pathway to citizenship. They wanted protections for Dreamers. We need to clean up the lawful immigration system, like how my father immigrated to this country. And as part of a compromise, we can do whatever commonsense measures are needed at the border.

GUTHRIE: Mayor–

BUTTIGIEG: –But Washington can’t deliver on something the American people want. What does that tell you about the system we’re living in? It tells you it needs profound–

GUTHRIE: –Mayor, thank you–

BUTTIGIEG: –Structural reform.

GUTHRIE: Vice President Biden, I believe you said that your– Health care plan would not cover undocumented immigrants. Could you explain your position?

BIDEN: I’m sorry. I beg your pardon. I didn’t hear.

GUTHRIE: I believe at the show of hands you did not raise her hand. Did you raise your hand?

BIDEN: Oh, no, I did. I–but

GUTHRIE: –Okay. Sorry. Sorry. I–so, you said that they would be covered under your plan–

BIDEN: –Yes–

GUTHRIE: –Which is different than Obama Care.

BIDEN: Yes. But here–here’s the thing.

GUTHRIE:

Can you explain that change?

BIDEN: Yes. You cannot let–as the mayor said, you cannot let people who are sick, no matter where they come from, no matter what their status, go uncovered. You can’t do that. It’s just going to be taking care of, period. You have to. It’s the humane thing to do.

But here’s the deal. The deal is that he’s right about three things. Number one, they in fact contribute to the well-being of the country, but they also–for example, they’ve increased the lifespan of Social Security because they’re–they have a job. They’re paying the Social Security tax. That’s what they’re doing. It’s increase the lifespan. They would do the same thing in terms of reducing the overall cost of healthcare by them being able to be treated and not wait until there in extremis.

The other thing is, folks, look, we can deal with these insurance companies. We can deal with insurance companies by, number one, putting insurance executives in jail for their misleading–their misleading advertising, what they’re doing on opioids–

–What they’re doing paying doctors to prescribe. We should–we could be doing this by making sure everyone who is on Medicare–that the government should be able to negotiate the price for what–whatever the drug costs are. We can do this by making sure that we’re in a position that we in fact allow people–you mean time’s up?

WILLIAMSON: I just want to address–

GUTHRIE: –Your time’s up. Vice President Biden, thank you.

HOLT: Actually, you can hold off a minute. We need to take a short break here. We got a lot more we need to talk to all of you about, so stick with us. We’re just getting started. We’ll be back with more from Miami right after this.

HOLT: Welcome back from Miami. Jose is going to lead off the questioning in this round.

DIAZ BALART: Thank you very much. Senator Harris, last month more than 130,000 migrants were apprehended at the southern border. Many of them are being detained including small children in private detention centers in Florida and throughout our countries. Most of the candidates on this stage say the conditions in these facilities are abhorrent. On January 20th, 2021, if you are president, what specifically would you do with the thousands of people–

HARRIS: –Yeah–

DIAZ BALART: –who try to reach the United States every day and want a better life through asylum?

HARRIS: Immediately on January 20th of 2021 I will first of all we cannot forget our DACA recipients so I’m going to start there. I will immediately by executive action reinstate DACA status and DACA protection to those young people.

I will further extend protection for deferral of deportation for their parents and for veterans who we have so many who are undocumented and who have served our country and fought for our democracy.

I will also immediately put in place immediate process for reviewing the cases for asylum. I will release children from cages. I will get rid of the private detention centers. And I will ensure that the–this microphone that the President of the United States holds in her hand is use din a way that is about reflecting the values of our country and not about locking children up, separating them from their parents. And I have to just say that we have to think about this issue in terms of real people. A mother who pays a coyote to transport her child through their country of origin, through the entire country of Mexico facing unknown peril to come here why would that mother do that? I will tell you. Because she has decided for that child to remain where they are is worse. But what does Donald Trump do? He says go back to where you came from. That is not reflective of our America and our values and it has got to end.

DIAZ BALART: Hickenlooper day one if you are–day one at the White House how do you respond?

WILLIAMSON: With these–with these children?

DIAZ BALART: Let me get to you in–in–in just a second.

WILLIAMSON: I’m sorry.

DIAZ BALART: Governor, day one, thousands of men, women and children cross the border asking for asylum for a better life. What do you do? One, day one, hour one?

HICKENLOOPER: Certainly the images we’ve seen this week just compound the emotional impact that the world is judging us by. If you had ever told me any time in my life that this country would sanction federal agents to take children from the arms of their parents, put them in cages, actually put them up for adoption–in Colorado we call that kidnapping. I–I would have called you–

I would have told you it was unbelievable. And the first thing we have to do is recognize the humanitarian crisis on the border for what it is and make sure there are the sufficient facil-facilities in place so that women and children are not separated from their families. The children are with their families. We have to make sure that–that ICE is completely reformed. And they begin looking at their job in a humanitarian way where they are addressing the whole needs of the people that they are engaged with along the border. And we have to make sure, ultimately, that we provide not just shelter, but food, clothing and access to medical care.

DIAZ BALART: Ms. Williamson.

WILLIAMSON: Yes, what Donald Trump has done to these children and it’s not just in Colorado, Governor, you’re right–it is kidnapping. And it’s extremely important for us to realize that. If you forcibly take a child from their parents arms you are kidnapping them. And if you take a lot of children and you put them in a detainment center thus inflicting chronic trauma upon them that’s called child abuse. This is collective child abuse.

WILLIAMSON: This is collective child abuse.

And when this is crime–both of those things are a crime and if your government does it that doesn’t make it less of a crime. These are state-sponsored crimes. And what President–and what President Trump has done is not only attack these children, not only demonize these immigrants, he is attacking a basic principle of America’s moral core. We open our hearts to the stranger.

This is extremely important and it’s also important for all of us remember and I have great respect for everyone who is on this–on this–on this stage but we are going to talk about what to do about healthcare. Well, where have you been guys? Because if it’s not just the matter of a plan and I haven’t heard anybody on this stage who has talked about American foreign policy in Latin America and how we might have in the last few decades contributed to something being more helpful(SP).

DIAZ-BALART: Senator Gillibrand what would you do as President with a reality?

GILLIBRAND: Well, one of the worst things about President Trump that he has done to this country is he has torn apart the moral fabric of who we are. When he started separating children at the border from their parents the fact that seven children have died in his custody, the fact that dozens of children have been separated from their parents and they have no plan to reunite them so I would do a few things. First, I would fight for comprehensive immigration reform with a pathway to citizenship. Second, I would reform how we treat asylum-seekers at the border. I would have a community-based treatment center where you are doing it within the communities where asylum-seekers are given lawyers, where there is real immigration judges, not employees of the Atty. Gen. but appointed for life and have a community-based system. I would fund borders security but the worst thing President Trump has done is he has diverted the funds away from cross-border terrorism, cross-border human trafficking, drug trafficking and gun trafficking and he is given that money to the for-profit prisons. I would not be spending money in for profit prisons–

DIAZ-BALART: We had–

GILLIBRAND: –to lock up children and asylum-seekers.

DIAZ-BALART: We had a very spirited debate on this stage last night on the topic of decriminalization of the border. If–if you would be so kind raise your hand if you think it should be a civil offense rather than a crime to cross the border without documentation? Can we keep the hands up so we can see them?

BUTTIGIEG: Let’s remember that’s not just a theoretical exercise, that criminalization that is the basis for family separation. You do away with that it is no longer possible. Of course it wouldn’t be possible anyway in my presidency because it is dead wrong. We have got to talk about one other thing because the Republican Party likes to cloak itself in the language of religion. Now our party doesn’t talk about that as much largely for a very good reason which was we are committed to the separation of church and state and we stand for people of any religion and people of no religion. But we should call out hypocrisy when we see it in for a party that associates itself with Christianity to say that it is okay to suggest that God would smile on the division of families at the hands of federal agents, that God would condone putting children in cages has lost all claim to ever use religious language again.

DIAZ-BALART: Mr. vice president I don’t know if you raised your hand or word just asking to speak–

BIDEN: Look–

DIAZ-BALART: Would you decriminalize crossing the border without documents?

BIDEN: The first thing I would do is unite families. I would surge immediately billions of dollars’ worth of help to the region the immediately. Look, I talk about foreign policy. I am the guy that got a bipartisan agreement at the very end of the campaign, at the very end of our term to spend $740 million to deal with the problem and that was to go to the root cause of why people are leaving in the first place. It was working. We saw as you know a net decrease in the number of children who were coming. The crisis was updated and along came this President and he said he immediately discontinued that. We all talk about these things, I did it. I did it.

740–now look, second thing–second thing we have to do, the law now requires the reuniting of those families. We would reunite those families period and if not we would put those children in a circumstance where they were safe until we could find their parents. And lastly the idea that he is in court with his Justice Department saying children in cages do not need a bed, do not need a blanket, do not need a toothbrush–

DIAZ-BALART: Vice President–

BIDEN: That is outrageous.

